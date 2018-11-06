Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Jwaneng successfully hosts Under 14 Coaching Clinic

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) play

Botswana Rugby Union (BRU)

The Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) (www.BotswanaRugbyUnion.co.bw) conducted a mass Get into Rugby (GIR)/Re Ba Bona Ha (RBBH) coaching clinic and mini rugby festival in its Jwaneng centre on Saturday 3rd November 2018 hundred and sixty five kilometres West of Gaborone.

The Festival attracted a massive sixty four (64) boys and twenty three (23) girls on Saturday with ages ranging from eight (8) to the oldest being fourteen (14) giving a total of eighty seven (87) players in total. Prior to the festival, the Botswana Rugby Union technical team and the Jwaneng center coaches put the kids through the paces and conducted coaching sessions on Thursday and Friday.

This is part of BRU’s initiative to enhance grassroots development and empower its coaches at grassroots level. The Jwaneng RBBH centre was launched in September 2017, adding on to two other centres that the union had prior in Selebi Phikwe and Maun. Meanwhile the Selebi Phikwe centre also had their final activity of the year on Saturday at the Phikwe Stadium. The kids played in a mini festival and also had an opportunity to be lectured on life skills (goal setting) as well as be educated on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

“The coaching clinic went very well and I am impressed with the progress of the children at our centres. We will continue in investing in coaches training and education to ensure that our children at the centres receive the best coaching from a young age,” Sports Development Officer at the BRU Frederick Kebadiretse said of the weekend activity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Botswana Rugby Union (BRU).
Media Contact:
Mr Osi Dennis Kopano
+2673902425/26
+26771433520
osikopano@botswanarugbyunion.co.bw

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Launching Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)’s New Website APO Launching Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)’s New Website
APO: Girl's Rugby soaring like an eagle in Zambia APO Girl's Rugby soaring like an eagle in Zambia
APO: Media Advisory: Free-to-air Broadcast live television feeds from the 2018 Africa Investment Forum in South Africa Nov 7-9, 2018 APO Media Advisory: Free-to-air Broadcast live television feeds from the 2018 Africa Investment Forum in South Africa Nov 7-9, 2018
APO: Ecobank Academy works to enhance Africa’s health systems through financial and leadership trainings APO Ecobank Academy works to enhance Africa’s health systems through financial and leadership trainings
APO: National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8th APO National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8th
APO: Africa Investment Forum: All Set to Tilt the Tide of Investments into Africa APO Africa Investment Forum: All Set to Tilt the Tide of Investments into Africa



Top Articles

1 APO President of Senegal leads 9 First Ladies, 12 health ministers and...bullet
2 APO National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Third Quarter...bullet
3 APO Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellowbullet
4 APO Africa Investment Forum: All Set to Tilt the Tide of...bullet
5 APO Centurion Law Group Acquires IMANI- Lawyers On Demand and...bullet
6 APO Dubai sues China’s Merchants Port (By Paul Nyakazeya)bullet
7 APO Dangote Sinotruk Automobile expands to enhance local...bullet
8 APO Freshworks Launches “Freddy”: an AI Engine to enrich...bullet
9 APO Angola sink deeper into debtbullet
10 APO Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) into Africa...bullet

APO

CAJ News Africa
APO Joao Lourenco, the former defence minister selected by President dos Santos became his successor with over 61 percent of the vote, raised hopes of the restoration of human rights as he pledged to “govern for all Angolans” (from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC)
Princess of Africa
APO African Princess releases Her 21st Anniversary Book
Alibaba Group
APO The Government of Rwanda and Alibaba Group Enter into Agreements to Promote Rwanda's Economic Development
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Issues being discussed at G20 Parliamentarians Meeting also high on the Agenda of South Africa, says National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson
X
Advertisement