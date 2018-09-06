Kenya : Press Invitation: Judo Japanese Ambassador's Cup

news

Press Invitation: Judo Japanese Ambassador's Cup :

VENUE: Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium

DATE: 07 September 2018

TIME: 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

The Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Kenya in collaboration with the Kenya Judo Association will hold a Japanese Ambassador’s Cup / Kenya Judo Association National League at the Kasarani Sports Centre Indoor Arena.

It is estimated that 15 clubs with a total of 150 people will participate in this event. These include: Teams from Kenya Prisons and Kenya Police, Judo athletes who have participated in championships, Kenyatta University’s Judo club, and clubs from counties, namely: Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado, Kwale and Kilifi. Kenya Judo Association hopes to advance their techniques, through this cup, to increase their chances of being considered for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This event, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, seeks to publicize the progress of Judo in Kenya and the commitment as well as the achievements realized through Japanese assistance to Kenya in sports and the progress of sports relations between Kenya and Japan.

The Government of Japan, through its programme, Sport for Tomorrow, which is an international contribution through sport initiative, is promoting sport to more than 10 million people in over 100 nations until 2020, the year when Tokyo will host the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Japan continues to support Kenya through sport with a focus on martial art as part of Japanese culture. In May this year, five Kenyan Judokas, including a player who qualified for the Bronze finals at the All African Junior and Cadet Championships, represented Kenya in an International Training Camp in Tokyo, Japan in an all-expense paid trip by the Government of Japan.

In Attendance:

H.E. Mr. Toshitsugu Uesawa, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Kenya

Senior Representative- Ministry of Sports and Heritage, Kenya

Mr. Shadrack Maluki, President, Kenya Judo Association