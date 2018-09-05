Pulse.com.gh logo
Kenya: UN expert to assess human rights of persons with albinism


Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

The UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, Ikponwosa Ero, will conduct an official visit to Kenya from 7 to 17 September 2018.

“The purpose of the mission is to identify good practices, challenges and potential gaps in human rights to be addressed,” said Ms Ero.

“I will be assessing the legislative, policy and institutional framework, as well as specific measures in place to ensure the right to life and security for persons with albinism, while respecting their right to freedom of movement,” the expert stressed.

“I will also pay specific attention to issues related to the right to health; focus on concerns and policies relating to the education of children with albinism, and will look at what is being done to address discrimination generally.

“I look forward to engaging with the authorities in Kenya, persons with albinism, the international community and others.”

During her 10-day visit, the Independent Expert will visit the capital, Nairobi, as well as Thika, Embu, Eldoret and Migori.

Ms Ero will share her preliminary findings at a news conference on the last day of the mission, on Monday 17 September 2018 at 11:00 local time, at the Hotel Inter-Continental (City Hall Way, Nairobi, Kenya), in the Conference Room. Access to the news conference will be strictly limited to journalists.

The Independent Expert will present a comprehensive report of her visit to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
