The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-ps.org), the private sector arm of IsDB Group, which has mandate to develop the private sector in its member countries, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. This newly designed website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that offers a more comprehensive understanding of the corporation’s products and services. The website also has comprehensive new sections with updated news and events, financial and project information, and corporate governance information.

The new website has an attractive and interesting design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the corporation’s mission to provide the member countries with sharia compliant solutions.

The new website goes live today, November 05, 2018 and is located at the same address: http://www.ICD-ps.org/.

"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for our customers, investors, partners and media to better understand ICD and its mandate," said Ayman Sejiny, ICD’s new CEO and General Manager. "We believe that this new site will allow our stakeholders to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence. In addition, with the digitalization and technology-driven structure focus on FinTech, Big Data, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence, we will be able to reach more SMEs and entrepreneurs than before."

ICD’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, business activity, corporate milestones, reports, events, and investor and financial information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and leave their feedback at https://ICD-ps.org/en/contact-us.

About ICD:

A member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, the ICD (www.ICD-ps.org) supports economic development and promotes the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing Shariah-compliant finance facilities and/or investments. It also provides advice to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises. For more information, please visit www.ICD-ps.org