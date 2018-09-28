Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Mali: UN expert to assess rights under new Government


APO Mali: UN expert to assess rights under new Government

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) play

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

Download logo

Alioune Tine, the UN’s Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, will visit the country from 1 to 10 October 2018 to assess human rights following the formation of a new Government on 9 September.

“I will be talking about all human rights including economic, social and cultural rights as well as civil and political rights,” Tine said. “I would like to assess whether the reduction of poverty, the fight against impunity, the protection of civilians in the context of growing insecurity in the centre and north of the country are priorities for this Government. I would also like to assess what steps are being taken to tackle these problems.

“I have noted that the fight against terrorism and crime is one of the priorities of the new Government, but I would like to gauge whether a comprehensive approach based on human rights will be adopted,” said the expert. “Mali faces enormous and multifaceted challenges and I would like to see if there are strategies in place to deal with them.”

During his mission, the Independent Expert will meet with the Malian authorities, the diplomatic corps, representatives of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for Stabilization of Mali (MINUSMA) and UN agencies, human rights defenders, and civil society organisations.

Tine will present his findings in a report to the Human Rights Council in March 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Egypt: UN experts condemn “systematic targeting” of human rights defenders APO Egypt: UN experts condemn “systematic targeting” of human rights defenders
APO: UN human rights expert to assess the situation of migrants in Niger APO UN human rights expert to assess the situation of migrants in Niger
APO: Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meeting APO Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meeting
APO: UNHCR alarm at recent attacks and rising displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo APO UNHCR alarm at recent attacks and rising displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
APO: Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African Republic APO Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African Republic
APO: Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Rivo Rakotovao, Interim President of the Republic of Madagascar APO Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Rivo Rakotovao, Interim President of the Republic of Madagascar



Top Articles

1 APO Angola worse off as hyped economic vision fails litmus testbullet
2 APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: A family businessbullet
3 APO Canon Celebrates third anniversary of the United Nation’s...bullet
4 APO “Africa is the Silicon Valley of banking”, say co-founders of...bullet
5 APO Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Standard...bullet
6 APO UN Human Rights Council 39: UK Statement on the Central...bullet
7 APO Joint Communiqué: United Nations-African Union Joint...bullet
8 APO Security, human rights, political upheaval in war-torn...bullet
9 APO Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meetingbullet
10 APO Attendance of Prime Minister Abe at a meeting “A...bullet

APO

UNITEL
APO Africa’s successful business woman, Isabel dos Santos, invited to discuss on the Round Table discussion with Global leaders about the digitization of major industries in Africa
Department for International Development (DFID)
APO UK urges donors to support African Union Mission in Somalia
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO Small and Medium Enterprises are the cornerstone of economic growth
United Nations (UN)
APO From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo
X
Advertisement