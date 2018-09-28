Mali: UN expert to assess rights under new Government

news

Alioune Tine, the UN’s Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, will visit the country from 1 to 10 October 2018 to assess human rights following the formation of a new Government on 9 September.

“I will be talking about all human rights including economic, social and cultural rights as well as civil and political rights,” Tine said. “I would like to assess whether the reduction of poverty, the fight against impunity, the protection of civilians in the context of growing insecurity in the centre and north of the country are priorities for this Government. I would also like to assess what steps are being taken to tackle these problems.

“I have noted that the fight against terrorism and crime is one of the priorities of the new Government, but I would like to gauge whether a comprehensive approach based on human rights will be adopted,” said the expert. “Mali faces enormous and multifaceted challenges and I would like to see if there are strategies in place to deal with them.”



During his mission, the Independent Expert will meet with the Malian authorities, the diplomatic corps, representatives of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for Stabilization of Mali (MINUSMA) and UN agencies, human rights defenders, and civil society organisations.

Tine will present his findings in a report to the Human Rights Council in March 2019.