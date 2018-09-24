Marriott International’s Newly Unified Loyalty Programs Celebrate with the First Ever Promotion Rewarding Members with Bonus Points Across All 29 Brands

news

Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) celebrates its recently unified loyalty programs - Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), with a new points promotion that will allow members to earn bonus points across 6,700 hotels at all 29 participating brands for the very first time. “MegaBonus in More Places” offers members the broadest opportunity to earn bonus points ever. The new offer rewards members for stays of two nights or more and for exploring new brands.

MEGABONUS IN MORE PLACES:

Registration: By January 7, 2019

Earning Period: September 26, 2018 – January 31, 2019

By registering for the promotion here (http://bit.ly/2xLOYp5), Marriott Rewards and SPG members will earn 2,000 bonus points on all stays of two or more nights and 1,000 bonus points per brand, starting with their second brand.

Promotion valid at participating Marriott Rewards, SPG and Ritz-Carlton properties.

See the Official Terms & Regulations for more details at Marriott.com/MorePlaces.

Under the recently unified loyalty programs, Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and SPG members can combine their accounts giving them one account number, one elite night and points balances to travel all over the world further, faster and easier than ever before. Together, the unified programs are richer and packed with new member benefits. Members can seamlessly book, earn, and redeem points at all 6,700 hotels in our portfolio across all Marriott International channels, achieve Elite status faster, and more quickly earn points that can be redeemed at properties spanning 130 countries and territories. Plus, members earn on average 20 percent more points per dollar spent and have their Elite status recognized consistently at every hotel across the portfolio.

In addition to redeeming points for hotel stays, all Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and SPG members can redeem points to pursue their passions wherever they travel by choosing from a wide array of curated special experiences and having access to master classes with living legends offered exclusively on Marriott Rewards Moments (www.Moments.MarriottRewards.com/) and SPG Moments (https://spg-moments.marriott.com/). Members have access to the wide collection of nearly 120,000 irresistible experiences in 1,000 global destinations on the company’s ever-expanding Moments platform. Whether it’s tickets to one of the hottest shows on Broadway; a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hang out with your favorite sports team; or a cooking class with a world-famous chef, members can redeem points to participate in a bounty of unique experiences that make travel more meaningful and memorable.

To enroll or learn more about Marriott Rewards and SPG, visit www.MarriottRewards.com and www.SPG.com.

