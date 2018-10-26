Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO MARTINENGO MILESTONES: “Two months of counter-piracy operations”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
European Union Naval Force ATALANTA (EU NAVFOR) Somalia play

European Union Naval Force ATALANTA (EU NAVFOR) Somalia

EU NAVFOR’s Italian warship Federico Martinengo has been on counter-piracy operations for the last two months. Over this time, some significant milestones and world firsts have occurred building ground-breaking new relationships.

Since 11th August, significant acts of international cooperation have taken place, proving that EU assets in the area can make a substantial difference to the livelihoods and security of the countries around the Horn of Africa.

First, cooperation with Seychellois Military Forces occurred when ITS Martinengo conducted air operations and training with local agencies. This combined approach has proved beneficial to EU NAVFOR assets and the Seychellois military, which operate together in the high-risk areas of the Western Indian Ocean.

Next, ITS Martinengo’s crew had been the first to provide Local Maritime Capacity Building training at the Regional Coordination Operating Centre in Mahè and then, on board two dhows alongside in Port Victoria. This has crossed another frontier of military cooperation, pushing further international dialogue and exchanges with a strategic regional partner in the Atalanta operational area.

More recently, EU NAVFOR conducted another world first when they conducted a medical exercise with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (Navy) at the Chinese Support Base in Djibouti. This high-level cooperation represents the first step for a partnership with a key global player with multiple assets and footholds in the region.

The presence, surveillance and contribution of ITS Martinengo to maritime security, has assisted with the rise of international cooperation to deter, prevent and suppress piracy throughout the region. With these milestones reached, the work will continue as the EU Naval Forces remain on station conducting its counter-piracy operation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Union Naval Force ATALANTA (EU NAVFOR) Somalia.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: UNICEF and the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) 2018 - What it means for children in South Africa APO UNICEF and the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) 2018 - What it means for children in South Africa
APO: High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini meets UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame APO High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini meets UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame
APO: Mass expulsions from Angola have put thousands of Congolese at risk in Democratic Republic of Congo – Bachelet APO Mass expulsions from Angola have put thousands of Congolese at risk in Democratic Republic of Congo – Bachelet
APO: U.S. Soccer Champions Demonstrate the Power of Sports APO U.S. Soccer Champions Demonstrate the Power of Sports
APO: Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee calls for Speedy Resolution to Jiba and Mrwebi Suspensions APO Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee calls for Speedy Resolution to Jiba and Mrwebi Suspensions
APO: U.S. Ambassador funds eight social and economic small grants across Malawi APO U.S. Ambassador funds eight social and economic small grants across Malawi



Top Articles

1 APO Rooibos Tea Company aims to dominate European Marketbullet
2 APO Loss of lives at sea: Greenpeace calls on the Senegalese...bullet
3 APO Africa needs its young people to modernize its agricultural sectorsbullet
4 APO Ahead of the Africa Investment Forum 2018 (AIF) in Joburg : ...bullet
5 APO Agri-tech can turn African Savannah into global food basket...bullet
6 APO U.S. Ambassador funds eight social and economic small...bullet
7 APO Corporate content should be part of your DNAbullet
8 APO Hanergy Introduces its Cutting-Edge BIPV Product in...bullet
9 APO Despite the odds and the obstacles, we never give...bullet
10 APO Zambia National Daybullet

APO

Embassy of Japan in Zambia
APO Child Outreach Visited Ambassador Sobashima
Embassy of Ireland, South Africa
APO Celebrating the Contribution of Irish Missionaries in South Africa
United Nations (UN)
APO Egypt and the United Nations Celebrate a Successful Partnership of 73 Years
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus
APO Ambassador of Belarus A.Sidoruk presented Credentials to the President of Mozambique
X
Advertisement