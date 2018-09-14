Pulse.com.gh logo
Media Accreditation Application for 2018 National Heritage Day Celebration


Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Members of the media are requested to apply for accreditation for the 2018 National Heritage Day which will be celebrated under the theme, The year of Nelson Mandela: advancing transformation of South Africa’s heritage landscape”.

The event will take place on Monday, 24 September 2018 at Riverview stadium, Kokstad in Kwazulu-Natal Province.

Members of the media who wish to cover the event are advised to submit their details by completing the attached registration form. All fields must be completed.

Deadline for submission of applications is Monday, 17 September 2018 at 12h00.

Details for collection of accreditation cards will be communicated at a later stage.

RSVP: Ishmael Selemale 061 790 5114/ ishmael@gcis.gov.za Or Mthuthuzeli Nqumba 074 478 7681 / mthuthuzelin@dac.gov.za

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
