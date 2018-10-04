Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Media advisory: Census of Commercial Agriculture (CoCA 2017)


APO Media advisory: Census of Commercial Agriculture (CoCA 2017)

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Statistics South Africa play

Statistics South Africa

Download logo

South Africa is set to conduct a countrywide Census of Commercial Agriculture from 15 October 2018.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will deploy about 600 field staff to visit commercial farms in the country to establish the number, size of farms, crop types being farmed in different geographic areas, and agricultural inputs like irrigation usage.

The Statistician-General, Mr Risenga Maluleke, invites members of the media to give state of readiness for undertaking Census of Commercial Agriculture, 2017 (CoCA).

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recommends that a country conducts a census of agriculture at least every ten years. Data collected from the survey is important in painting a picture on size and structure of the agriculture sector, contribution of the sector to national accounts, and employment figures.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: 8 October 2018

Time: 12:00

Venue: (Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria)

(NB! There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town)

RSVP:

Felicia Sithole Tel: (012) 339 2401 Cell: 0764300693 E-mail Felicias@statssa.gov.za

Gift Madiega Tel: 012 337 3404 Cell: 073 248 1083 Email: GiftMad@statssa.gov.za

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Statistics South Africa.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Media Advisory: UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner and Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock to visit Nigeria and Chad APO Media Advisory: UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner and Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock to visit Nigeria and Chad
APO: UN Human Rights Committee to review Belarus, Belize, Bulgaria, Guinea, Sudan, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines APO UN Human Rights Committee to review Belarus, Belize, Bulgaria, Guinea, Sudan, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
APO: Red Cross volunteers injured during Ebola burial in Democratic Republic of the Congo APO Red Cross volunteers injured during Ebola burial in Democratic Republic of the Congo
APO: Countries showcase progress in statistical development APO Countries showcase progress in statistical development
APO: Department of International Relations and Cooperation welcomes the International Court of Justice order on Iran APO Department of International Relations and Cooperation welcomes the International Court of Justice order on Iran
APO: Democratic Republic of Congo: Upsurge in Killings in ‘Ebola Zone’ APO Democratic Republic of Congo: Upsurge in Killings in ‘Ebola Zone’



Top Articles

1 APO Parliament hands over Information and Communication Technology (ICT)...bullet
2 APO Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency in...bullet
3 APO Democratic Republic of Congo: Upsurge in Killings in ‘Ebola Zone’bullet
4 APO Ghana Rugby Eagles Team Announced For the 2018 Rugby Africa...bullet
5 APO Countries showcase progress in statistical developmentbullet
6 APO Hilton launches ‘Big Five’ for Sustainable Travel and...bullet
7 APO President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka,...bullet
8 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to...bullet
9 APO Red Cross volunteers injured during Ebola burial in...bullet
10 APO African statisticians urged to take ownership of...bullet

APO

CAJ News Africa
APO Disgraced Chinese tycoon building Angola’s new airport
U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
APO U.S. Embassy Promotes Inclusivity in 2nd Annual Fashion Show Featuring Disabled Models
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Member states endorse Economic Commission for Africa’s strategic plan for statistical development in Africa
The World Bank Group
APO Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa Slower than Expected
X
Advertisement