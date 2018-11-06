Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Media Advisory: Free-to-air Broadcast live television feeds from the 2018 Africa Investment Forum in South Africa Nov 7-9, 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
African Development Bank Group (AfDB) play

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

Download logo

Who: The African Development Bank in collaboration with Gauteng Province and the South African Government; What: Africa Investment Forum; Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa; When: November 7-9, 2018

As part of concerted efforts to ensure broadcast, cable, and satellite television stations networks receive clean quality free-to-air broadcast feeds from the Africa Investment Forum, CBNC Africa, the official broadcast partner of the event, will provide real-time clean feeds via the following link: Sat yamal 402 @55 deg East. HD feeds will be available at the the Sandton Convention Centre venues and OB van

The African Development Bank’s Africa Investment Forum (AIF), a game changer for financing Africa’s investment needs and infrastructure development, is scheduled to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa from November 7-9, 2018.

The innovative and unprecedented investment forum is a primarily transaction-based event bringing together global and institutional investors, the private sector, multilateral development institutions, policy makers and leading government leaders, to focus on structuring deals, screening and enhancing projects, attracting co-investors, and facilitating transactions to unlock Africa’s multi-billion dollar investment opportunities.

The link contains full program information and live broadcast details. The following events will be broadcast live. All times are South Africa times:

The unbranded broadcast feeds are for news purposes only.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
Media Contact:
Alkassoum Dialo
a.a.diallo@afdb.org
Emeka Anuforo
e.anuforo@afdb.org

For more information:
http://www.AfricaInvestmentForum.com
#AfricaInvestmentForum

About the African Development Bank Group:
The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Launching Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)’s New Website APO Launching Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)’s New Website
APO: Jwaneng successfully hosts Under 14 Coaching Clinic APO Jwaneng successfully hosts Under 14 Coaching Clinic
APO: Girl's Rugby soaring like an eagle in Zambia APO Girl's Rugby soaring like an eagle in Zambia
APO: Ecobank Academy works to enhance Africa’s health systems through financial and leadership trainings APO Ecobank Academy works to enhance Africa’s health systems through financial and leadership trainings
APO: National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8th APO National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8th
APO: Africa Investment Forum: All Set to Tilt the Tide of Investments into Africa APO Africa Investment Forum: All Set to Tilt the Tide of Investments into Africa



Top Articles

1 APO President of Senegal leads 9 First Ladies, 12 health ministers and...bullet
2 APO Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellowbullet
3 APO National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Third Quarter...bullet
4 APO Africa Investment Forum: All Set to Tilt the Tide of...bullet
5 APO Centurion Law Group Acquires IMANI- Lawyers On Demand and...bullet
6 APO Dubai sues China’s Merchants Port (By Paul Nyakazeya)bullet
7 APO Dangote Sinotruk Automobile expands to enhance local...bullet
8 APO Joao Lourenco, the former defence minister selected by...bullet
9 APO Freshworks Launches “Freddy”: an AI Engine to enrich...bullet
10 APO Angola sink deeper into debtbullet

APO

Princess of Africa
APO African Princess releases Her 21st Anniversary Book
Alibaba Group
APO The Government of Rwanda and Alibaba Group Enter into Agreements to Promote Rwanda's Economic Development
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Issues being discussed at G20 Parliamentarians Meeting also high on the Agenda of South Africa, says National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
APO Bachelet: Tanzania has duty to protect – not further endanger – LGBT people
X
Advertisement