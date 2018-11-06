news

Who: The African Development Bank in collaboration with Gauteng Province and the South African Government; What: Africa Investment Forum; Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa; When: November 7-9, 2018

As part of concerted efforts to ensure broadcast, cable, and satellite television stations networks receive clean quality free-to-air broadcast feeds from the Africa Investment Forum, CBNC Africa, the official broadcast partner of the event, will provide real-time clean feeds via the following link: Sat yamal 402 @55 deg East. HD feeds will be available at the the Sandton Convention Centre venues and OB van

The African Development Bank’s Africa Investment Forum (AIF), a game changer for financing Africa’s investment needs and infrastructure development, is scheduled to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa from November 7-9, 2018.

The innovative and unprecedented investment forum is a primarily transaction-based event bringing together global and institutional investors, the private sector, multilateral development institutions, policy makers and leading government leaders, to focus on structuring deals, screening and enhancing projects, attracting co-investors, and facilitating transactions to unlock Africa’s multi-billion dollar investment opportunities.

The link contains full program information and live broadcast details. The following events will be broadcast live. All times are South Africa times:

The unbranded broadcast feeds are for news purposes only.

