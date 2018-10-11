Pulse.com.gh logo
Media Advisory: Minister Nomvula Mokonyane briefs Media on Outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting


Minister of Communications, Nomvula Mokonyane will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 10 October 2018.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

DATE: Thursday, 11 October 2018

TIME: 09h00

VENUE: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

NB: There will be a video link to Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Str. Hatfield, Pretoria

Enquiries: Phumla Williams, GCIS Acting Director-General 083 501 0139

