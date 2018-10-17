Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, invites members of the media to a briefing on the Broadcasting Digital Migration Project for South Africa, this coming Friday, the 19th of October 2018.

As announced in the post-Cabinet Media Briefing of 11 October 2018, Cabinet approved a new Broadcasting Digital Migration approach, which will be shared by the Minister in greater detail at the briefing. The briefing will bring together role players involved in the digital migration project as led by the Digital Migration Advisory Council which was appointed earlier this year.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Friday, 19th October 2018

Time: 09h00am

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria