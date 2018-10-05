Media Advisory: Minister Sisulu to hold scheduled monthly media briefing

news

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu, will on Tuesday, 09 October 2018, hold a monthly media engagement with members of the press.



The engagement will focus, amongst others, on the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, the 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA73) in New York, as well as other regional and international developments.



The engagement will take place as follows:



Date: Tuesday, 09 October 2018



Venue: DIRCO Media Centre, OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria, 0084

Time: 11:00-13:00 (For access control, media are requested to arrive at 10:30. Members of the media are also requested to present their valid press cards).



RSVP: cossad@dirco.gov.za and netsiandai@dirco.gov.za