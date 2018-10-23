Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Media Advisory | October 23, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, Jr.

EVENT:

Please join us on October 23, 2018 at 07:45 EDT | 13:45 SAST for a telephonic Press Briefing with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, Jr. Assistant Secretary Nagy will discuss U.S. policy in Africa and preview his upcoming travel to the region.

The Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs is focused on the development and management of U.S. policy concerning the continent. There are four pillars that serve as the foundation of U.S. policy toward Africa.

1) Strengthening Democratic Institutions;
2) Supporting African economic growth and development;
3) Advancing Peace and Security;
4) Promoting Opportunity and Development.

Read more about the mission of the Bureau of African Affairs here.

DETAILS:

Speaker: Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, Jr

Date: October 23, 2018

Time: 07:45 EDT | 13:45 SAST

* Please use Time Zone Converter to determine the start time of the event in your time zone.

Language: English. French and Portuguese interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: On the record

Dial-in Info: To be provided once you RSVP

RSVP: RSVP to afmediahub@state.gov by Monday, October 22 noon. Please indicate if you will dial in (specify English/French/Portuguese line), or request that we dial out to you (provide the phone number and language to be used).

Twitter: We will use #AFHubPress as the hashtag for the call. Follow us on @AfricaMediaHub.

LOGISTICS:

  • Callers should dial-in to the conference call 10-15 minutes early.
  • When an individual journalist dials-in, the operator will collect the caller’s name, press affiliation, and location. When an embassy dials in, the operator will ask the embassy’s name and location.
  • The moderator will facilitate the Q and A among the connected callers. Journalists on the conference call will be instructed to press the “*” and “1” buttons on their phones in order to enter the question queue. NOTE: You can press “*1” at any time during the call to join the question queue, even before the moderator begins the Q and A portion. We ask that journalists limit themselves to one question and indicate to which speaker the question is directed. Journalists can also submit questions in English to afmediahub@state.gov prior to or during the call.

BIO:

Tibor P. Nagy, Jr.

Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of African Affairs

Ambassador Nagy, a retired career Foreign Service Officer, spent 32 years in government service, including over 20 years in assignments across Africa. He served as the United States Ambassador to Ethiopia (1999-2002), United States Ambassador to Guinea (1996-1999) as well as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Nigeria (1993-1995), Cameroon (1990-1993), and Togo (1987-1990). Previous assignments include Zambia, the Seychelles, Ethiopia, and Washington, DC.

Ambassador Nagy has received numerous awards from the U.S. Department of State in recognition of his service, including commendations for helping prevent famine in Ethiopia; supporting the evacuation of Americans from Sierra Leone during a violent insurrection; supporting efforts to end the Ethiopian-Eritrean War; and managing the United States Embassy in Lagos, Nigeria during political and economic crises.

Following his retirement from the Foreign Service, Ambassador Nagy served as Vice Provost for International Affairs at Texas Tech University from 2003 - 2018. During that time he lectured nationally on Africa, foreign policy, international development, and U.S. diplomacy, in addition to serving as a regular op-ed contributor to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal newspaper on global events. He co-authored “Kiss Your Latte Goodbye: Managing Overseas Operations,” nonfiction winner of the 2014 Paris Book Festival.

Ambassador Nagy arrived in the United States in 1957 as a political refugee from Hungary; he received his B.A. from Texas Tech University and M.S.A. from George Washington University.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.
