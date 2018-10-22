Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 23 October 2018, address the 2018 Heads of Mission Conference (HOM) at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria.

The Conference hosted by DIRCO from 21 to 25 October 2018 is held under the theme: “A New Dawn: Inclusiveness of South Africa’s foreign policy which aims to promote a better South Africa, Africa and world”.

The biennial Heads of Mission Conference brings together the heads of South Africa’s diplomatic missions abroad to assess national, regional, continental and global trends and dynamics, and to determine a strategy to be implemented in line with South Africa’s foreign policy vision and mission.

The conference also serves as a platform for South Africa’s diplomats to be briefed about progress on government’s programmes and plans.

Members of the media are invited to cover President’s address as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Time: 09:00 (Media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: DIRCO Conference Centre, Pretoria

Media wishing to cover the event should send their details to Cossa Dolly at cossad@dirco.gov.za and Kgopotso Rapakuana at rapakuanak@dirco.gov.za

Members of the media are also requested to present their valid press cards at the gate.