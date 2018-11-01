news

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police General Bheki Cele will tomorrow, Friday, 02 November 2018, formally launch the Anti-Gang Unit in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

The Anti-Gang Unit made up of members from specialised units aims to dislodge and terminally weaken the capacity of the gangs where they are prevalent across the country.

The Unit also aims to disorganize and fundamentally disable the criminal economy linked to gangsterism, including drug and firearm supply lines or other identified commodities.

The Unit has been in operation since October 2018, deployed in the Nyanga, Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis clusters in the Western Cape Province and will continue to be in full operation in the Peninsula area until communities in the greater Western Cape experience a return to normality.

However the Anti-Gang Unit is a national competency which will also be rolled out to Gauteng and the Eastern Cape Province and wherever the need exists.

President Ramaphosa’s participation indicates his commitment and that of government at large to ensure that communities are able to live in safety while criminals are subjected to the full weight of the law.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 02 November 2018

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: Downsberg Sport Field, Hanover Park, Cape Town

RSVPs: Reneilwe Serero on 071 492 0073 and Khutjo Sebata on 079 898 4621