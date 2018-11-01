Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Media Advisory: President Ramaphosa to formally launch Anti-Gang Unit

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Download logo

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police General Bheki Cele will tomorrow, Friday, 02 November 2018, formally launch the Anti-Gang Unit in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

The Anti-Gang Unit made up of members from specialised units aims to dislodge and terminally weaken the capacity of the gangs where they are prevalent across the country.

The Unit also aims to disorganize and fundamentally disable the criminal economy linked to gangsterism, including drug and firearm supply lines or other identified commodities.

The Unit has been in operation since October 2018, deployed in the Nyanga, Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis clusters in the Western Cape Province and will continue to be in full operation in the Peninsula area until communities in the greater Western Cape experience a return to normality.

However the Anti-Gang Unit is a national competency which will also be rolled out to Gauteng and the Eastern Cape Province and wherever the need exists.

President Ramaphosa’s participation indicates his commitment and that of government at large to ensure that communities are able to live in safety while criminals are subjected to the full weight of the law.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 02 November 2018

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: Downsberg Sport Field, Hanover Park, Cape Town

RSVPs: Reneilwe Serero on 071 492 0073 and Khutjo Sebata on 079 898 4621

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Press release by H.E. Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou President of the ECOWAS COMMISSION And H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel APO Press release by H.E. Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou President of the ECOWAS COMMISSION And H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel
APO: U.S Embassy Lilongwe and MCC Celebrate the Closeout of the Five-year, $350 Million Malawi Compact APO U.S Embassy Lilongwe and MCC Celebrate the Closeout of the Five-year, $350 Million Malawi Compact
APO: Africa Internship Academy celebrates two years of grooming Africa’s next generational change agents APO Africa Internship Academy celebrates two years of grooming Africa’s next generational change agents
APO: Rwanda Rugby Federation to hold a General Assembly APO Rwanda Rugby Federation to hold a General Assembly
APO: President of Senegal, H.E. MACKY SALL presides Merck Foundation conference “Merck Africa Asia Luminary” to build Healthcare capacity in Africa and Asia APO President of Senegal, H.E. MACKY SALL presides Merck Foundation conference “Merck Africa Asia Luminary” to build Healthcare capacity in Africa and Asia
APO: Al-Sumait Prize 2019 Invitation for Nominations APO Al-Sumait Prize 2019 Invitation for Nominations



Top Articles

1 APO Seychelles Ambassador Nominated to the Board of the World’s Largest...bullet
2 APO U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor to visit Jimma, Oromia Regionbullet
3 APO Somalia attending International Telecommunication Union (ITU)...bullet
4 APO President of Senegal, H.E. MACKY SALL presides Merck...bullet
5 APO Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellowbullet
6 APO The Second Annual U.S.-AU Countering Violent Extremism Weekbullet
7 APO USA Joins Partners and Representatives from 12 Countries...bullet
8 APO Ambassador Eric P. Whitaker Helps Launch “Zéro Palu!...bullet
9 APO Ambassador Miyashita attends 20th Anniversary of the...bullet
10 APO Police Committee concerned by diversion of...bullet

APO

GROHE
APO GROHE Shower Trays: Single-Source PerfectMatch Solutions for Modern Bathrooms
U.S. Embassy in Malawi
APO EducationUSA to Host Several Workshops in November
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
APO IMF Staff Team Completes Review Mission to Togo
U.S. Embassy in Malawi
APO Ambassador Eric P. Whitaker Helps Launch “Zéro Palu! Je m’engage” Malaria Campaign
X
Advertisement