Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)


APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)

Context: Recent years have witnessed an increase in violent conflicts involving pastoralists in parts of West Africa and the Sahel. They often take the form of clashes between herders and farmers, impacting human, national and regional security. By their frequency, they have become a source of growing concern within ECOWAS and for its member states.

Given its mandate and role in conflict prevention, the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States, initiated this study in 2017 to examine the causes and identify concrete solutions to conflicts related to pastoralism.

The UNOWAS study on pastoralism and security in West Africa and the Sahel reveals important elements that make it possible to grasp the causes of this conflict and their complexity. It also provides concrete responses and recommendations to help the countries of the region to eradicate this phenomenon.

UNOWAS study on pastoralism and security in West Africa and the Sahel is intended as a major contribution towards the peaceful coexistence between farmers and farmers in our region.

Journalists and press agency representatives are invited to cover the official presentation of the study and participate in the press conference to be held by Mr. Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Africa. West and the Sahel

Where: Hôtel Ngor Diarama, Dakar

When: Tuesday 16 October 2018 @ 14h30

