Media Advisory: The Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Makhotso Maggie Sotyu to deliver the MME Albertina Sisulu Lecture at a gathering of the Progressive Women’s Movement in George, Western Cape


Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

In its founding document, the Progressive Women’s Movement says “ Our aim of striving for the removal of all laws, regulations, conventions and customs to deiscrimnate against us as women and deprive us in any way of our inherent right to the advantage, responsibilities and opportunities that society offers to any one section of the population.” (Qouted from the Women’s Charter adopted in 1954).
This year we celebrate the centenaries of two of our struggle for freedom and democracy’s stalwarts as declared by the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa. The Progressive Women’s Movement, Western Cape Chapter saw it fit to celebrate the life of one of their own, Mme Albertina Sisulu, through a lecture and also visiting an old age home in honour of this daughter of the soil who was a professional nurse.
Members of the Media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 11 October 2018
Time: 08:00am
Venue: Thembalethu High School, George, Western Cape Province
Time: 09:00am
Venue: Winnie Madikezela Mandela Old Age Home George, Western Cape Province
Time: 10:00am
Venue: Thembalethu Zone 9 Community Hall, George, Western Cape Province
RSVP’s: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba: 0744787681; Email: mthuthuzelin@dac.gov.za
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
