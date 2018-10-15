Media Advisory: The regional launch of the State of the World’s Volunteerism Report 2018

news

WHEN: 21th October 2018, 6:00 – 7:30 pm

WHERE: WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean,

WHO Street, Extension of Abdel Razak El-Sanhouri Street, Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt



The State of the World’s Volunteerism Report 2018 (SWVR) places a spotlight on the relationship between resilient communities and volunteerism, finding that volunteers are a core strategy in building resilient communities.

High level representatives of the League of Arab States, the Egyptian Government, and several UN Agencies will have a discussion with UNV and one of the 2018 SWVR authors on the following key findings:

Local volunteerism creates new opportunities for women and youth in Arab States, by giving them a voice and a space for civic participation. Local volunteerism can be a valuable tool for refugee management and relationship-building between host and refugee communities in Arab States. Local volunteerism can provide a valuable resource for the implementation of the 2030 SDGs in Arab States, by connecting official actors with unofficial efforts.