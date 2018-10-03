Military Veterans get a lasting recognition

news

The department of Military Veterans (DMV) in partnership with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) is requesting media coverage to the launch of four books written by Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) and the Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) military veterans.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 04 October 2018

Time: 09h00 – 13h00

Venue: Eco Glade 1, Olivenhoutbosch & Ribbon-grass Street, Eco Park, Centurion

The DMV and HSRC have embarked on a Military Veterans Oral History Project aimed at persuading military veterans to come forward with their edited or incomplete manuscripts for collation and publication.

The project which entails the documentation of experiences of military veterans in the liberation struggle seeks to restore the dignity of military veterans by promoting and elevating their contribution to a democratic South Africa and their relevance in broader socio political discourse.

The launch will include the following titles written by MK and APLA military veterans:

A Man on a Mission by the late Eddie Funde (MK Military Veteran)

The Memoirs by Dan Mdhluli (APLA Military Veteran)

Politics is a dirty game by Themba Dlamini (MK Military Veteran)

Unfinished Revolution: Memoirs of an MK Commissar by Teboho T Molotsi (MK Military Veteran)

Apart from authors’ address, there will be book sales and autograph signing. Previously the DMV-HSRC partnership published a book titled, Lest we forget by the late APLA military veteran, comrade Phillip Kgosana.