Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Military Veterans get a lasting recognition


APO Military Veterans get a lasting recognition

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Download logo

The department of Military Veterans (DMV) in partnership with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) is requesting media coverage to the launch of four books written by Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) and the Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) military veterans.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 04 October 2018

Time: 09h00 – 13h00

Venue: Eco Glade 1, Olivenhoutbosch & Ribbon-grass Street, Eco Park, Centurion

The DMV and HSRC have embarked on a Military Veterans Oral History Project aimed at persuading military veterans to come forward with their edited or incomplete manuscripts for collation and publication.

The project which entails the documentation of experiences of military veterans in the liberation struggle seeks to restore the dignity of military veterans by promoting and elevating their contribution to a democratic South Africa and their relevance in broader socio political discourse.

The launch will include the following titles written by MK and APLA military veterans:

  • A Man on a Mission by the late Eddie Funde (MK Military Veteran)
  • The Memoirs by Dan Mdhluli (APLA Military Veteran)
  • Politics is a dirty game by Themba Dlamini (MK Military Veteran)
  • Unfinished Revolution: Memoirs of an MK Commissar by Teboho T Molotsi (MK Military Veteran)

Apart from authors’ address, there will be book sales and autograph signing. Previously the DMV-HSRC partnership published a book titled, Lest we forget by the late APLA military veteran, comrade Phillip Kgosana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Minister Davies concludes Visit to Saudi Arabia APO Minister Davies concludes Visit to Saudi Arabia
APO: U.S. Embassy Welcomes Largest Ever Cohort of American Scholars to Support Education in Ethiopia APO U.S. Embassy Welcomes Largest Ever Cohort of American Scholars to Support Education in Ethiopia
APO: Zimbabwe to vaccinate 1.4 million people against cholera in Harare APO Zimbabwe to vaccinate 1.4 million people against cholera in Harare
APO: Invitation to the Opening Ceremony of the Inter-University Football Tournament APO Invitation to the Opening Ceremony of the Inter-University Football Tournament
APO: Web Summit to remain in Lisbon until 2028, in a new $128 Million Deal APO Web Summit to remain in Lisbon until 2028, in a new $128 Million Deal
APO: Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting APO Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting



Top Articles

1 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to discuss...bullet
2 APO Parliament hands over Information and Communication Technology...bullet
3 APO Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency in...bullet
4 APO Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africabullet
5 APO Benedict Peters, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of...bullet
6 APO The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy...bullet
7 APO Hilton launches ‘Big Five’ for Sustainable Travel and...bullet
8 APO Africa Regional Media Hub | October 4, 2018 Telephonic...bullet
9 APO UN housing rights expert to visit Egyptbullet
10 APO 2018 financial year was a mixed bag of performance...bullet

APO

APO Group
APO WIN an Invitation to the Web Summit 2018 and Travel to Lisbon to Cover the Largest Tech Conference in the World
Office of the Vice President of Kenya
APO Kenya wins Bid to host the International Open Data Conference in 2020
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
APO International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Mission to Sierra Leone
Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa
APO Government begins process of Recognising King of Amampondo
X
Advertisement