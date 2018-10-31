Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Minister asks International Telecommunications Union (ITU) delegates to support resolution on Somalia

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology of Somalia play

Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology of Somalia

Download logo

Somalia’s Minister for Post, Telecom and Technology, said the government recognizes that ICTs form the foundation of socio-economic development and good governance and therefore, is working to create opportunities through the development of ICTs for our people that would allow them to participate in the global economy.

Speaking at the 2018 Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-18) of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), H. E. Abdi Ashur Hassan, stressed that the transformation of Somalia’s economy would come from efforts to ramp up technology capacity in the nation.

The Minister further emphasized that Somalia and many other developing countries cannot overcome alone the many challenges their societies face in hyper-competitive global technological order. We believe, he said, it is in the best interest of developed and less developed countries alike to cooperate and collaborate while we recommit to our shared goals in the ITU Strategic Plan, WSIS Action Lines, and Sustainable Development Goals.

Somalia has resubmitted for adoption during PP-18 the Resolution 160, which has been endorsed by the Arab and Africa Regions in their Common Proposals.

“We respectfully ask all member states to support this Resolution so that Somalia can rebuild its ICT infrastructure and capacities,” said the minister, adding that Somalia is committed to support the activities of the ITU and will cooperate and collaborate with fellow member states to advance the global ICT Agenda.

“We hope that those whom have experiences, knowledge and expertise will share for the benefit of all,” concluded the minister.

The Plenipotentiary Conference is the ITU’s highest-level meeting, where its 193 member states agree on the Union’s overall strategic and financial plans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology of Somalia.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Police Committee concerned by diversion of modernisation budget to fund Consumables APO Police Committee concerned by diversion of modernisation budget to fund Consumables
APO: Fresh impetus for the African Air Transport Professions Institute (IAMA) S.A. APO Fresh impetus for the African Air Transport Professions Institute (IAMA) S.A.
APO: Ambassador Miyashita attends 20th Anniversary of the foundation of New Hope Technical Institute (October 19, 2017) APO Ambassador Miyashita attends 20th Anniversary of the foundation of New Hope Technical Institute (October 19, 2017)
APO: Counting Down to Africa’s Biggest Early Stage Investor Summit APO Counting Down to Africa’s Biggest Early Stage Investor Summit
APO: South Africa Filmmakers arrive in America on Investment Mission APO South Africa Filmmakers arrive in America on Investment Mission
APO: Telecommunications and Postal Services Committee adopts iNeSI Bill APO Telecommunications and Postal Services Committee adopts iNeSI Bill



Top Articles

1 APO Seychelles Ambassador Nominated to the Board of the World’s Largest...bullet
2 APO Somalia attending International Telecommunication Union (ITU)...bullet
3 APO African Development Bank rolls out programme to boost climate...bullet
4 APO USA Joins Partners and Representatives from 12 Countries for...bullet
5 APO The Second Annual U.S.-AU Countering Violent Extremism Weekbullet
6 APO Angola’s Story of Politically Exposed Persons and Debt...bullet
7 APO agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2018: The 5th...bullet
8 APO The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's visit to...bullet
9 APO South Africa Filmmakers arrive in America on...bullet
10 APO Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Scheme (by...bullet

APO

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Nigeria to Host Africa Trade Forum 2018
International Rescue Committee
APO While a peace deal is celebrated in South Sudan, the transitional government must address the extreme hunger facing the South Sudanese people
Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana
APO U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor to visit Jimma, Oromia Region
U.S. Embassy - Cairo
APO Boston Marathon Sports Envoys Develop Sports Tourism, Mentor Young Athletes
X
Advertisement