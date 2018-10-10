Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Minister Bathabile Dlamini encourages a gendered lens to observations of World Mental Health Day 2018


APO Minister Bathabile Dlamini encourages a gendered lens to observations of World Mental Health Day 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Download logo

The Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Minister Bathabile Dlamini, has called on all South Africans to consider the relationship between mental health and gender inequality today on World Mental Health Day.

“The layered and multiple forms of material and symbolic violence against women of all ages, classes, racial and social backgrounds have severe mental health consequences when no action is taken. The burden of economic exclusion, sexist discrimination in households and communities, and political violence can be very dire. Conditions are worse for women in rural areas where facilities, resources and public services are often not easily accessible” said the Minister.

Whereas World Mental Health Day is aimed at raising public awareness about mental health issues, South African’s must consider that women are more vulnerable, as they bear the burden of family-care, the risk of all forms of violence, the pain of economic discrimination, and psychological afflictions.

The theme for this year, as determined by the World Health Organization, is “Young People and Mental Health in a Changing World”. It is hoped that through this theme, South Africans will bring their attention to the plight of young women.

“Youth can be an exciting time. However, for many young women in South Africa, the continent and the world, it can also be a time of high stress and anxiety. For those from poor backgrounds, this is exacerbated by the concern for an uncertain, unfunded future” continued the Minister.

The Minister therefore calls on all South Africans to consider, to reach out, and to support young women emotionally, economically, and through as many other means as possible. Women in tertiary institutions are particularly vulnerable as they are faced with the uncertainty of finance, Gender-Based Violence, and other systematic discriminations which can perpetuate mental illnesses.

The Minister also calls upon, and pleads with all women who are faced with mental health challenges to seek assistance. Those seeking urgent assistance should call the Mental health Information Line on 0800 567 567 or visit www.Health.gov.za for more information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: President of Sri Lanka departs Seychelles APO President of Sri Lanka departs Seychelles
APO: U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia APO U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia
APO: African needs to speak with one voice on climate issues, says Kenya’s Environment Minister APO African needs to speak with one voice on climate issues, says Kenya’s Environment Minister
APO: South Africa: Agri SA announces Board at the 2018 Congress APO South Africa: Agri SA announces Board at the 2018 Congress
APO: Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and Standing Committee on Appropriations (Scoa) want Ministers and Directors-General held responsible for appalling audit outcomes APO Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and Standing Committee on Appropriations (Scoa) want Ministers and Directors-General held responsible for appalling audit outcomes
APO: Consular Camp to be held in Kisumu (13th-14th October 2018) APO Consular Camp to be held in Kisumu (13th-14th October 2018)



Top Articles

1 APO DHL Express awarded most Top Employer certifications on the continentbullet
2 APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angolabullet
3 APO UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somaliabullet
4 APO Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic...bullet
5 APO UK deepens ties across East Africabullet
6 APO Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest Hospitality...bullet
7 APO Arsenal FC and WorldRemit name Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya...bullet
8 APO President Biya: Do the Right Thing and Give Cameroon...bullet
9 APO London: Dangote urges deepening of African economy...bullet
10 APO Merck Foundation plans to conduct 5th Edition of ...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO President Ramaphosa celebrates Restitution of Land to KwaMkwanazi Community
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Communications Committee to be briefed by South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Media Diversity and Development Agency (MDDA) on 2017/18 Annual Reports and Financial Statements
United Nations (UN)
APO Message of the Secretary-General to the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region
 
APO Joint statement on UK and Eastern and Southern Africa EPA
X
Advertisement