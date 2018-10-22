Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Minister closes Conference for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) professionals

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology of Somalia play

Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology of Somalia

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Download logo

Minister for Post, Telecom and Technology, H. E. Abdi Ashur Hassan, has officially closed the third conference for Somali Network Operators Group (SomNOG 3), which brought together decision makers and professionals from private sector, academia, and government.

Abdiqani Jama, ICT Regulations Expert; Dr Abdirisaq Dalmar, Vice President for Somali Research & Education Network; and Abdulkadir Kadle, SomNET manager, highlighted the development Somalia made in the ICT sector in the past two decades, commending the efforts made by the private sector, academia, IT professionals and the government in this field.

Organizers applauded the Ministry for implementing some of the recommendations from SomNOG 2, in which speakers demanded for the establishment of communications regulator and Internet Exchange Point - which are functional - and urged the Minister to keep this momentum in reforming the sector.

Minister Abdi Ashur Hassan thanked the organizers for inviting him to this conference for the second year in row, adding the Ministry is impressed with the growing enthusiasm among the youth in ICT.

“It is an important week for Somalia’s ICT sector because we have three events in almost seven days. We are closing SOMNOG workshops and conference. From 16 to 17 ICT Expo Somalia was organized, and on 23rd October Mogadishu Tech Summit will open,” said the minister “all these youth-led initiatives show a brighter future for Somali youth in ICT, and we are ready to support them.”

Speaking on the theme of this conference, the minister urged the ICT professionals to actively participate in the upcoming consultations for the regulations of the Communications Act that will start soon.

“The outcome from conferences like this will inform in the development of policies and plans by the Government to develop the sector. We need to hear your voice in policy making,” noted the minister.

SomNOG is annual event for ICT professionals in Somalia to develop the skills of Internet and networking engineers and creating an open platform where they can share the developments in the sector and influence policy making.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology of Somalia.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Deputy Minister Magwanishe to participae in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) meetings APO Deputy Minister Magwanishe to participae in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) meetings
APO: Minister to meet the Namibia’s Minister of Urban and Rural Development to discuss matters of common interest APO Minister to meet the Namibia’s Minister of Urban and Rural Development to discuss matters of common interest
APO: Senior appointments at the African Development Bank APO Senior appointments at the African Development Bank
APO: How solar power is changing lives in Africa APO How solar power is changing lives in Africa
APO: Fortifying Affordable Housing’s Role in Expanding Economic Growth APO Fortifying Affordable Housing’s Role in Expanding Economic Growth
APO: Only a day to the 7th Remittance & Payment Expo, Lagos – Nigeria! APO Only a day to the 7th Remittance & Payment Expo, Lagos – Nigeria!



Top Articles

1 APO Minister to meet the Namibia’s Minister of Urban and Rural...bullet
2 APO Zambia Rugby joins Algeria and six others in 2019 Gold Cupbullet
3 APO Hanergy Introduces its Cutting-Edge BIPV Product in the Middle...bullet
4 APO Senior appointments at the African Development Bankbullet
5 APO The Secret Chinese Arms Trade in the Horn of Africabullet
6 APO MDXI achieves Microsoft Gold Data Centre competency, SAP...bullet
7 APO Interview with Africa's richest woman, Isabel dos Santos...bullet
8 APO How solar power is changing lives in Africabullet
9 APO South Africa: Happening at Parliament this Weekbullet
10 APO Fortifying Affordable Housing’s Role in Expanding...bullet

APO

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)
APO Zambia Rugby Union boss appreciates visit by Rugby Africa boss
Embassy of France in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
APO Mission of the Lyon Confluence Museum in Addis Ababa
 
APO New Job Electronic Application Management System
U.S. Embassy in Mozambique
APO Call for Project Abstracts and Full Proposals: U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation
X
Advertisement