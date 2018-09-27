Minister Davies to host Inaugural Black Industrialists Roundtable Dialogue

news

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will host the inaugural Black Industrialists Roundtable Dialogue at the South African Bureau of Standards in Pretoria on Wednesday, 3 October 2018 from 12:30 under the theme Black Industrialists: Expanding Economic Investments and Strengthening Competitiveness.

According to Davies, the purpose of the dialogue is to facilitate and foster open discussion between the government and the private sector, including beneficiaries of the Black Industrialists Scheme (BIS), on means and ways to strengthen collaboration, and share lessons learnt during the initial roll-out of the scheme.

“The dialogue is also aimed at creating reciprocal and sustainable relationships, as well as addressing any challenges that may potentially impede the sustainable growth of the Black Industrialists’ companies. It will offer beneficiaries of our Black Industrialists Programme an opportunity to interact with the department’s leadership and exchange ideas and information on the impact of the programme on their companies in particular, and the country’s economy in general,” adds Davies.

The BIS is an incentive of the Black Industrialists Programme that aims to unlock the potential of Black Industrialist companies operating in strategic and productive sectors of the South African economy through deliberate, targeted and well-defined financial and non-financial interventions. To date almost 120 companies have been approved for financial support through the scheme.