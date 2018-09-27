Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Minister Davies to host Inaugural Black Industrialists Roundtable Dialogue


APO Minister Davies to host Inaugural Black Industrialists Roundtable Dialogue

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa play

The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa

Download logo

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will host the inaugural Black Industrialists Roundtable Dialogue at the South African Bureau of Standards in Pretoria on Wednesday, 3 October 2018 from 12:30 under the theme Black Industrialists: Expanding Economic Investments and Strengthening Competitiveness.

According to Davies, the purpose of the dialogue is to facilitate and foster open discussion between the government and the private sector, including beneficiaries of the Black Industrialists Scheme (BIS), on means and ways to strengthen collaboration, and share lessons learnt during the initial roll-out of the scheme.

“The dialogue is also aimed at creating reciprocal and sustainable relationships, as well as addressing any challenges that may potentially impede the sustainable growth of the Black Industrialists’ companies. It will offer beneficiaries of our Black Industrialists Programme an opportunity to interact with the department’s leadership and exchange ideas and information on the impact of the programme on their companies in particular, and the country’s economy in general,” adds Davies.

The BIS is an incentive of the Black Industrialists Programme that aims to unlock the potential of Black Industrialist companies operating in strategic and productive sectors of the South African economy through deliberate, targeted and well-defined financial and non-financial interventions. To date almost 120 companies have been approved for financial support through the scheme.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo APO From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo
APO: National Assembly speaker Ms Baleka Mbete’s address to Dialogue on Tuberculosis APO National Assembly speaker Ms Baleka Mbete’s address to Dialogue on Tuberculosis
APO: Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Standard Bank Group Announce $125 Million Loan Guaranty for Botswana's Local Cutting and Polishing Industry APO Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Standard Bank Group Announce $125 Million Loan Guaranty for Botswana's Local Cutting and Polishing Industry
APO: South Africa: Eskom to expand transmission network with $218 loan from African Development Bank APO South Africa: Eskom to expand transmission network with $218 loan from African Development Bank
APO: BizTrends 2019 is here! APO BizTrends 2019 is here!
APO: UN chief celebrates spirit of hope in Mali, calls for greater international support APO UN chief celebrates spirit of hope in Mali, calls for greater international support



Top Articles

1 APO Angola worse off as hyped economic vision fails litmus testbullet
2 APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: A family businessbullet
3 APO Canon Celebrates third anniversary of the United Nation’s...bullet
4 APO “Africa is the Silicon Valley of banking”, say co-founders of...bullet
5 APO UN Human Rights Council 39: UK Statement on the Central...bullet
6 APO Joint Communiqué: United Nations-African Union Joint Task...bullet
7 APO No country can solve its challenges ‘in isolation,’...bullet
8 APO Integrity in Development Projects: African Development...bullet
9 APO Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for up to...bullet
10 APO African Development Bank and Purdue University to...bullet

APO

WorldRemit
APO Six African finalists selected by Arsenal FC and WorldRemit for new “Future Stars” youth coaching programme
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
APO Attendance of Prime Minister Abe at a meeting “A Call to Invest: Investing in Youth Jobs in Africa”
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
APO Gender gaps in African agriculture are holding back progress
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
APO UNICEF and United bank for Africa (UBA) Unite to Promote Children’s Rights
X
Advertisement