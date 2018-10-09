Pulse.com.gh logo
Minister Mokonyane congratulates Uzalo for making history by reaching the 10 Million Viewers Mark


Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

The Minister of Communications, Ms. Nomvula Mokonyane, has extended a congratulatory message to the producers, actors and actresses and crew of Uzalo, on the soapie becoming the first television show in South Africa to clock the 10 million viewers mark in South African Television history.

Uzalo, a South African soapie which airs on SABC1 recently made history on hitting the 10 million viewers rating which went highly above the SABC news.

“Congratulations to Uzalo for setting the bar high by clocking a never-been-done-before 10 million viewers mark in South African television history. A baby in the industry at just three years of existence, the soapie achieved what its peers with decades on television are yet to achieve. They came, they saw, and they conquered. The bar is set”. Said Minister Mokonyane

“This is the first time a project spearheaded by a young, black and female producer has hit such a milestone in South African television history. This is proof that where there is hard work and dedication, there is success. This should be an example to other aspiring producers. Said Minister Mokonyane

“We celebrate black excellence and are hopeful that with our migration from analogue to digital, more young, black producers will come forth to exploit the opportunities that will be presented by the new multi-channel environment”, concluded Minister Mokonyane.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
