Minister Mokonyane urges parties to comply with Constitutional Court Ruling

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Minister of Communication, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, has noted the judgment of the Constitutional Court which grants the Competition Commission jurisdiction to investigate the deal signed between the South African Broadcasting Corporation and MultiChoice in 2013.

The licencing deal gave MultiChoice the right to carry two of the SABC’s channels, namely, SABC Encore and the 24hr News Channel.

“We implore the SABC and MultiChoice to comply with the order of the court and provide whatever support is necessary to the investigations of the Competition Commission and to do so within the time-frames set by the court.”

“This will ensure the matter is expedited to foster certainty of the issues in dispute and to provide a conducive environment for the SABC in particular, to focus on its turn-around without hindrance from such pending matters which may, or may not, have implications for the turn-around” said Minister Mokonyane.

