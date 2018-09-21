Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Minister Nathi Mthethwa to visit Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s House in Brandfort


APO Minister Nathi Mthethwa to visit Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s House in Brandfort

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Department of Arts and Culture, South Africa (DCA) play

Department of Arts and Culture, South Africa (DCA)

Download logo
Arts and Culture Minister, Hon Nathi Mthethwa will on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 pay a special visit to Mama Winnie Mandela’s home as part of the Government’s commitment to restore the historically significant 'House Number 802' in Brandfort where the late liberation struggle heroine was banished to by the apartheid government.
During his visit, Minister Mthethwa will provide an update on the restorations and development of the site; express the Government’s intention to declare the Ms Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort House, a national heritage site; and to unveil the artistic impression of the restored site and museum.
The Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) appointed Risimati Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd, as the new Implementing Agent on 21 November 2017. Risimati Consulting Engineers developed a detailed Project Implementation Plan (PIP) and a revised design which focuses on the restoration of the dwelling house and bombed clinic, converting them to interpretative spaces; and the construction of a multi-purpose centre with an internet hub and Wi-Fi facilities.
Minister Mthethwa will also place flowers at the project site to honour the late liberation struggle heroine, Mama Winnie on her birthday.
Details of the visit are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 26 September 2018
Time: 11H00
Venue: Majwemasweu Township, Open ground, (next to Library) in Brandford, Free State Province
Members of the media should RSVP to Madimetja Moleba at 066 301 4675 / madimetjam@dac.gov.za
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Arts and Culture, South Africa (DCA).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Government, stakeholders to meet over school violence APO Government, stakeholders to meet over school violence
APO: South Africa: National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Concludes A Successful Oversight And Public Participation Visit To Gauteng APO South Africa: National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Concludes A Successful Oversight And Public Participation Visit To Gauteng
APO: Walking the talk crucial if Africa is going to change the fortunes of its people APO Walking the talk crucial if Africa is going to change the fortunes of its people
APO: Adjust UN force in Abyei to current realities, peacekeeping chief urges Security Council APO Adjust UN force in Abyei to current realities, peacekeeping chief urges Security Council
APO: The Human Resource Development Council of South Africa held an Invigorating 21st Meeting APO The Human Resource Development Council of South Africa held an Invigorating 21st Meeting
APO: Parliamentary Delegation commits to intervene on challenges facing South Africa Medical Students in Cuba APO Parliamentary Delegation commits to intervene on challenges facing South Africa Medical Students in Cuba



Top Articles

1 APO African Development Bank President Adesina urges Canada to be...bullet
2 APO Ringier Africa’s media & marketing business venturing further into...bullet
3 APO African Development Bank Convenes Climate Change Seminar on...bullet
4 APO Africa’s health challenges and investment opportunities under...bullet
5 APO Addis Ababa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Joins Air...bullet
6 APO Joint United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) -...bullet
7 APO Member States urged to explore non-traditional sources...bullet
8 APO African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will...bullet
9 APO Merck Foundation to organize Merck Health Media...bullet
10 APO UAE runs first intermodal transport under TIRbullet

APO

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
APO Seychelles and Curacao agree to conclude a Customs Cooperation Agreement
API Events
APO Winners for Africa’s Top Real Estate Developments announced at The Africa Property Investment (API) Summit & Expo 2018
Statistics South Africa
APO Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Trade and Industry Committee Intends Holding Public Hearings on The National Gambling Amendment Bill
X
Advertisement