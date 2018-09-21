Minister Nathi Mthethwa to visit Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s House in Brandfort

news

Arts and Culture Minister, Hon Nathi Mthethwa will on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 pay a special visit to Mama Winnie Mandela’s home as part of the Government’s commitment to restore the historically significant 'House Number 802' in Brandfort where the late liberation struggle heroine was banished to by the apartheid government.

During his visit, Minister Mthethwa will provide an update on the restorations and development of the site; express the Government’s intention to declare the Ms Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort House, a national heritage site; and to unveil the artistic impression of the restored site and museum.

The Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) appointed Risimati Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd, as the new Implementing Agent on 21 November 2017. Risimati Consulting Engineers developed a detailed Project Implementation Plan (PIP) and a revised design which focuses on the restoration of the dwelling house and bombed clinic, converting them to interpretative spaces; and the construction of a multi-purpose centre with an internet hub and Wi-Fi facilities.

Minister Mthethwa will also place flowers at the project site to honour the late liberation struggle heroine, Mama Winnie on her birthday.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 26 September 2018

Time: 11H00

Venue: Majwemasweu Township, Open ground, (next to Library) in Brandford, Free State Province

Members of the media should RSVP to Madimetja Moleba at 066 301 4675 / madimetjam@dac.gov.za