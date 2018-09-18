Minister Sisulu and Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs affirm importance of enhancing relations

news

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu met today, 17 September 2018, with His Excellency Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for African Affairs, in Johannesburg.



The meeting focused on the recent successful State Visit by President Ramaphosa to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The two Ministers reflected on the fruitful outcomes of the State Visit and committed to implementing the high-level decisions emanating from the State Visit, including the pledge by the Saudi Government to invest US$10 Billion in South Africa.



The Ministers also reaffirmed the importance of further solidifying the strong South Africa-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations in all fields, in line with the aspirations of the leadership of the two countries.



The Ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments. In this regard, Minister Sisulu stressed the importance of all countries adhering to and respecting the principle of non-interference by any country in the internal affairs of other countries, regardless of the reasons or justification.



Minister Sisulu thanked Minister Abdulaziz Kattan for his visit to South Africa and the commitment of the Saudi Government to further strengthen and expand bilateral relations.

