Minister Sisulu meets Secretary of State, Mr Pompeo

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu held a bilateral meeting with the United States Secretary of State, Mr Michael Pompeo today, 28 September 2018, in New York.

The two Ministers used the occasion to review the state of the bilateral relations between South Africa and United States and exchanged views on African and global peace and security issues.

They expressed satisfaction with the scope and depth of cooperation between the two countries in a wide range of issues, covering political diplomatic, economic social, technical, scientific as well as people to people cooperation.

The two Ministers reaffirmed the commitment of their governments and business sectors to intensify and deepen trade and investment relations.

Minister Sisulu reiterated South Africa’s call for its exemption from steel and aluminum tariffs.

Minister Sisulu also gave Secretary Pompeo a detailed briefing about South African land reform. The Minister emphasized that the land reform and agrarian reform process will be undertaken within the framework of the Constitution and implemented in a manner that does not affect economic stability and food stability. In this regard, the two Ministers agreed to convene a meeting of all South African-based US companies to brief them about the land reform process.

With regards to peace and security matters, Secretary Pompeo congratulated South Africa for its election into the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as the non-permanent member for the period 2019-2020. Minister Sisulu thanked the US for its support and emphasized that South Africa will prioritize the resolution of conflict on the African Continent in pursuit of the African Union’s aspiration of silencing the guns by 2020.

Minister Sisulu welcomed the US’s initiative with regards to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the hope that this will lead to the denuclearization of the Peninsula.

The two Ministers agreed to continue exchanging views with regards to the Israel and Palestine situation. They both underscored that a satisfactory resolution would be based on a two states’ solution.

At the conclusion of a cordial and fruitful bilateral discussion, Minister accepted an invitation from Secretary Pompeo to undertake a working visit to Washington at the dates to be finalized through the diplomatic channels.