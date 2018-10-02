Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Minister Sisulu to host workshop on the review of South Africa’s foreign policy


APO Minister Sisulu to host workshop on the review of South Africa’s foreign policy

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation play

Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Download logo

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will on 04 to 05 October 2018 address a workshop convened by members of the Ministerial Review Panel. The establishment of the Panel was announced in the Minister’s Budget Vote Speech to Parliament in May 2018.

The workshop will take place under the theme: “Foreign Policy Review: a strategic reflection and critical appraisal of the orientation and implementation of South Africa’s foreign policy”.

The purpose of the workshop is to engage non-government stakeholders as part of a broader and phased consultation effort in the process of reviewing South Africa’s foreign policy. Thought leaders and representatives of think tanks will be given an opportunity to make inputs for consideration by the Ministerial Review Panel.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 October 2018

Time: 08:30 (no media will be allowed into the building after 09:00 and without RSVP and valid press card)

Venue: Conference Centre, OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road RSVP by end of business on Wednesday, 03 October 2018: RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Media Advisory: 9th high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region APO Media Advisory: 9th high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region
APO: USAID, Ministry of Education Inaugurate Career Centers at Mansoura University APO USAID, Ministry of Education Inaugurate Career Centers at Mansoura University
APO: 57th Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization APO 57th Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization
APO: Call for Private Sector Involvement to Improve Africa’s Health and Economic Growth APO Call for Private Sector Involvement to Improve Africa’s Health and Economic Growth
APO: UN housing rights expert to visit Egypt APO UN housing rights expert to visit Egypt
APO: 2018 financial year was a mixed bag of performance for South Africa’s mining industry – PwC South Africa Mine Report APO 2018 financial year was a mixed bag of performance for South Africa’s mining industry – PwC South Africa Mine Report



Top Articles

1 APO Africa Regional Media Hub | October 4, 2018 Telephonic Press...bullet
2 APO Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africabullet
3 APO Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic...bullet
4 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to discuss...bullet
5 APO Benedict Peters, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of...bullet
6 APO UN housing rights expert to visit Egyptbullet
7 APO Marriott International reveals Robust Expansion Plans...bullet
8 APO Despotic Djibouti a dragnet to Horn of Africa developmentbullet
9 APO Aiteo Founder, Benedict Peters Wins Forbes Oil & Gas...bullet
10 APO 2018 financial year was a mixed bag of performance...bullet

APO

Pan African University, the Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (PAUWES)
APO The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (including Climate Change) (PAUWES) Celebrates its Third Graduating Cohort of 79 Students from Across Africa
ECO
APO Fitch Solutions foresees Angolan GDP to drop to 1.5%
Merck Foundation
APO Merck Foundation launches an empowering song “Life is Bigger” to raise awareness about male infertility and to Break the Stigma around Infertility in Africa
Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles
APO European Union and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States commence negotiations on a new Partnership Agreement
X
Advertisement