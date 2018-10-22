Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Minister to meet the Namibia’s Minister of Urban and Rural Development to discuss matters of common interest

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Download logo

Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will meet with Namibian Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Dr Peya Mushelenga, to discuss matters of common interest on Rural Development and Land Reform.

The courtesy visit of the Namibian Minister emanates from the Land conference that Namibia held from the 1st – 5th October 2018. Minister Maite Nkona- Mashabane’s speech was delivered by the High Commissioner of South African in Namibia Mr. Whitehead on her behalf. In attendance as part of the delegation of the Minister was, Dr Vuyo Mahlathi, the Chairperson of the High Level Panel on Land Reform appointed by the President.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: 22 October 2018

Venue: Country Lodge, Irene

Time: 12H00

For RSVP kindly send your information to the following official:

Mr Jabulani Malinga: Communication Services

Tel (012) 312 8376

Cell: 073 511 3986

Email: Jabulani.Malinga@drdlr.gov.za

Mr. Tshepo Diale: Communication Services

Tel: 012 312 8532

Cell: 071 850 1751

Email: tshepo.diale@drdlr.gov.za

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Deputy Minister Magwanishe to participae in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) meetings APO Deputy Minister Magwanishe to participae in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) meetings
APO: Minister closes Conference for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) professionals APO Minister closes Conference for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) professionals
APO: Senior appointments at the African Development Bank APO Senior appointments at the African Development Bank
APO: How solar power is changing lives in Africa APO How solar power is changing lives in Africa
APO: Fortifying Affordable Housing’s Role in Expanding Economic Growth APO Fortifying Affordable Housing’s Role in Expanding Economic Growth
APO: Only a day to the 7th Remittance & Payment Expo, Lagos – Nigeria! APO Only a day to the 7th Remittance & Payment Expo, Lagos – Nigeria!



Top Articles

1 APO Minister to meet the Namibia’s Minister of Urban and Rural...bullet
2 APO Zambia Rugby joins Algeria and six others in 2019 Gold Cupbullet
3 APO Hanergy Introduces its Cutting-Edge BIPV Product in the Middle...bullet
4 APO Senior appointments at the African Development Bankbullet
5 APO The Secret Chinese Arms Trade in the Horn of Africabullet
6 APO MDXI achieves Microsoft Gold Data Centre competency, SAP...bullet
7 APO Interview with Africa's richest woman, Isabel dos Santos...bullet
8 APO How solar power is changing lives in Africabullet
9 APO South Africa: Happening at Parliament this Weekbullet
10 APO Fortifying Affordable Housing’s Role in Expanding...bullet

APO

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)
APO Zambia Rugby Union boss appreciates visit by Rugby Africa boss
Embassy of France in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
APO Mission of the Lyon Confluence Museum in Addis Ababa
 
APO New Job Electronic Application Management System
U.S. Embassy in Mozambique
APO Call for Project Abstracts and Full Proposals: U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation
X
Advertisement