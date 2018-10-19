Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Confluences museum team came to Addis Ababa this week.



The objective: to lead a workshop for the national museum, that wishes to take again part in the section devoted to ethnography along its course.

This mission, under the auspices of the city of Lyon, was conducted with the help of the Embassy of France and made it possible to concretely address issues related to the conservation of collections and questions relating to their inventory, their documentation and exhibition.

After the opening of the Confluence Museum in Lyon for almost 4 years, the French know-how is exported!