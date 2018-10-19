Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Mission of the Lyon Confluence Museum in Addis Ababa

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Embassy of France in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia play

Embassy of France in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Download logo

The Confluences museum team came to Addis Ababa this week.


The objective: to lead a workshop for the national museum, that wishes to take again part in the section devoted to ethnography along its course.

This mission, under the auspices of the city of Lyon, was conducted with the help of the Embassy of France and made it possible to concretely address issues related to the conservation of collections and questions relating to their inventory, their documentation and exhibition.

After the opening of the Confluence Museum in Lyon for almost 4 years, the French know-how is exported!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of France in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

