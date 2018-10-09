Pulse.com.gh logo
Mohamed Ibn Chambas welcomes the decision taken by the Government and opposition parties to revise the electoral code in Niger


The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, welcomes the decision taken by the Government and opposition parties in Niger to revise the electoral code within the National Committee for Political Dialogue (CNDP).

"This agreement between all political actors members of the CNDP is a major step forward in consolidating the political dialogue in Niger," said Mohamed Ibn Chambas.

Dialogue is the only way to resolve the outstanding issues. The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel encourages all stakeholders to mobilize to strengthen this positive dynamic in order to reach a settlement of their dispute over the electoral code that will allow the people of Niger to vote in the next elections in peace and serenity.

