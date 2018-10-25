Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Mozambique and the U.S. Launch Aflatoxin and Chronic Malnutrition Study in Nampula

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U.S. Embassy in Mozambique play

U.S. Embassy in Mozambique

Download logo

The Government of the United States, through its Agency for International Development, launched early this week a study to assess the relationship between aflatoxin exposure and chronic malnutrition in children, in a new effort to end chronic malnutrition in Mozambican children.

Held in Nampula City, the event brought together leaders from each of the study’s participating districts including Angoche, Larde, Malema, Meconta, Mecuburi, Mogovolas, Moma, Monapo, Murrupula, and Rapale. The U.S. Government is partnering in this $1.7 million study with the Nutrition Innovation Lab at Tufts University, Universidade Lúrio, the National Institute of Health (INS), the Association of Nutrition and Food Safety, and the University of Georgia in the United States. The results of the study will be used by the INS, the Ministry of Health, and others to inform future policy decisions related to nutrition and agriculture.

Agriculture represents 24% of the Mozambican GDP, and 80% of the population depends on agricultural as a source of income. Some of the most commonly cultivated crops, such as maize, cassava, and groundnuts, are easily contaminated by aflatoxins. Aflatoxins are found in many key staple crops such as maize and groundnuts in Mozambique, at levels that are linked to a number of health problems including malnutrition. Similar studies have found strong associations between aflatoxin exposure and stunted fetal, infant, and child growth, prompting nutrition experts to undertake the study in Mozambique.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Mozambique.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Embassy Participates in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo Tokyo 2018 APO Embassy Participates in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo Tokyo 2018
APO: Message for U.S. Citizens: Consular Roadshow in Blantyre, October 29-30, 2018 APO Message for U.S. Citizens: Consular Roadshow in Blantyre, October 29-30, 2018
APO: UN torture prevention body to visit Liberia APO UN torture prevention body to visit Liberia
APO: Robert Sobukwe Exhibition Launch and Seminar at Freedom Park, Pretoria 31 October 2018 APO Robert Sobukwe Exhibition Launch and Seminar at Freedom Park, Pretoria 31 October 2018
APO: World Polio Day: Polio recurs less than two years before the end of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative funding APO World Polio Day: Polio recurs less than two years before the end of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative funding
APO: President Julius Maada Bio Meets Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates in Freetown APO President Julius Maada Bio Meets Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates in Freetown



Top Articles

1 APO 'Reasons to hope’ for sustainable peace in Central African Republic...bullet
2 APO Statement by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Deputy Permanent...bullet
3 APO Rooibos Tea Company aims to dominate European Marketbullet
4 APO African Development Bank launches landmark US$500 million...bullet
5 APO Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Committee raises...bullet
6 APO Corporate content should be part of your DNAbullet
7 APO Ahead of the Africa Investment Forum 2018 (AIF) in...bullet
8 APO Killing of farmers threatens food security in...bullet
9 APO Statistics is the ‘new oil’ our leaders must...bullet
10 APO Togolese Republic and Eranove Group sign a...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation
APO South African statement on the occasion of United Nations Day
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Despite the odds and the obstacles, we never give up, says Guterres in UN Day message
Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Japan
APO Embassy participates in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo Tokyo 2018
U.S. Embassy - Cairo
APO Zambia National Day
X
Advertisement