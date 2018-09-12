Mozambique’s Government & Industry Stakeholders to Meet at Official Gas Summit in Maputo

news

With LNG market dynamics set to change from fears of oversupply to buoyant demand coming from China and rest of Asia, investors have confidently been backing more LNG projects in countries which are emerging as new gas players – among them Mozambique. The country has seen the only LNG FID reached in 2017 from the ENI’s Coral floating LNG facility off the coast of Mozambique with shareholder ExxonMobil. Separately, Anadarko - Mozambique LNG onshore facility is not far behind with their FID expected for the first half of 2019.

The CWC Group (www.TheCWCGroup.com) in partnership with ENH, Mozambique’s national hydrocarbons agency, have been driving forwards the gas and LNG industry by hosting the official gas and LNG summit in the country. Now in its 5th edition, the Mozambique Gas Summit & Exhibition with the support of MIREME and INP will take place in Maputo, Mozambique, from 31 October – 2 November 2018. This edition aims to highlight the bright prospects and promote successful collaborations between international and local companies.

Presenting to the attendees, first hand, will be the very parties involved in the creation of the gas projects:

H.E. Ernesto Max Tonela, Minister of Mineral Resources & Energy, Republic of Mozambique

H.E. Júlio Parruque, Governor of Province Cabo Delgado, Republic of Mozambique

Steve Wilson, Vice President & Country Manager, Anadarko

Carlos Zacarias, President, INP

Omar Mithá, Chairman & CEO, ENH

View the full list of speakers here. (www.Mozambique-gas-summit.com/summit-speakers/)

This year’s programme has been built to address the requirements for the next stages of development post FID, including National Content regulations, Corporate Social Responsibility, technology efficiencies, as well as:

Mozambique’s position as a Regional Gas Hub

Financing for the gas and LNG projects

Gas Monetisation

New gas markets for Mozambique

Powering Mozambique’s Industrialization

View the full programme here (www.mozambique-gas-summit.com/brochure_download/)

The event is organised with support from industry stakeholders Anadarko, Mozambique LNG, ExxonMobil, Subsea 7, Enmar, Baker Hughes a GE Company, TechnipFMC, Sasol, Poten & Partners, Wartsila and G4S. In addition to the three days of discussions, questions and answers sessions and keynotes, the Summit will also feature the anticipated ‘2nd Outstanding Women’s Forum’ and the 2nd edition of the ‘Mozambique Gas and LNG Awards’.

More information at: https://www.Mozambique-gas-summit.com/

