Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete Launches the South African Chapter of the Global TB Caucus as Patron at the Cape Town International Convention Centre


APO National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete Launches the South African Chapter of the Global TB Caucus as Patron at the Cape Town International Convention Centre

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says Members of Parliament must be at the forefront in fighting the TB scourge to save thousands of lives that needlessly and prematurely die each year in South Africa. Speaker Mbete made the passionate plea at the launch of a South African Chapter of Global TB Caucus for Parliamentarians at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday evening – 4 September 2018.

In line with the broader campaign of celebrating the Centenary of former President Mandela and MaSisulu, Speaker Mbete reminded delegates of Madiba's own conquering of TB while in custody. She said TB could have robbed the nation and the world of the icon of freedom, human rights and the causes of millions of vulnerable people whose contribution continues to be celebrated across the world.

Citing a famous quotation of Madiba on TB, Ms Mbete said 'TB knows no boundaries', as the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Lechesa Tsenoli, current reigning Ms South Africa Tamareen Green as well as four medical doctors and TV personality Gerry Eldson were all survivors of TB. They all are now TB Ambassadors who graced the launch event together with celebrities who joined the campaign to fight the scourge that remains the biggest killer in South Africa over the past eight years. In 2009 TB killed over 70 000 people and through numerous interventions were reduced to over 33 000 in 2017.

Also addressing the launch event was the Minister of Health Dr Aron Motsoaledi, NCOP House Chairperson of Committees, Oversight and IGR Mr Jomo Nyambi who represented the NCOP Chairperson and SA TB Caucus Co-Patron Thandi Modise, World Health Organisation's Dr Brian Chirombo and Health Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Lindelwa Dunjwa.

The decision to launch the SA TB Caucus was taken at the Speakers' Forum led by Speaker Mbete and is expected to be rolled out to all provincial legislatures in due course.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria APO Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria
APO: United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on the Facilitation of a Ceasefire Agreement to end Fighting in Tripoli APO United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on the Facilitation of a Ceasefire Agreement to end Fighting in Tripoli
APO: Peruvian Companies enthusiastic about doing Business with South Africa APO Peruvian Companies enthusiastic about doing Business with South Africa
APO: Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia to hold trilateral Talks on Economic Integration APO Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia to hold trilateral Talks on Economic Integration
APO: Kenya: UN expert to assess human rights of persons with albinism APO Kenya: UN expert to assess human rights of persons with albinism
APO: Rugby World Cup Repechage: Four Kenya 7s Players Join Kenya Simbas ahead of Repechage APO Rugby World Cup Repechage: Four Kenya 7s Players Join Kenya Simbas ahead of Repechage



Top Articles

1 APO The trade of illegal weapons implicates senior government officials...bullet
2 APO Home Affairs sets dates for hearings on Gupta Naturalisationbullet
3 APO Africa: Spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner...bullet
4 APO South Africa’s water future on the map at World Water Week 2018bullet
5 APO South Africa: Minister Masutha to brief media on the coming...bullet
6 APO Profiling Angola: A Status Updatebullet
7 APO Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to meet...bullet
8 APO Nigeria Rugby Sevens squad named for Africa Men’s...bullet
9 APO Select Committee on Finance Receives Briefing from...bullet
10 APO Belgium invests more than 9 million EUR in...bullet

APO

 
APO Ecobank Nigeria’s new Managing Director reconfirms Customer-Centricity in Ecobank’s Flagship Affiliate - Nigeria
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Deputy President David Mabuza to appear for Oral Question and Answer Session in The National Council of Provinces
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Committees meets with Former Steinhoff CEO, Mr Markus Jooste
Government of Dubai
APO High Court of England & Wales restrains Djibouti’s port company from terminating joint venture with DP world