Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO National Youth Rugby Festival 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) play

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)

Tournament Organiser Tom Chaloba, who is also Get Into Rugby (https://GetIntoRugby.WorldRugby.org) Project Manager reviewed that the festival which was in its 4th edition has attracted u14, u16, u18 girls and boys plus High Learning Institutions Rugby Teams from across the country.

"It is gratifying to note that most of the players who are making an impact in most clubs across can trace their breakthrough back to the annual festivals. If you look closely at most clubs, you will be able to point at no less than 5 players who kick started their rugby careers in such a setting back in the days. Most of the girls who are now representing Zambia National Women's Rugby Team with a select number playing for the National Men's Rugby Team have a history connected to the festival" Chaloba said.

He said "This being the 4th year of our festivals is an indication that we are on the right path towards growth, as organisers we have declared to continue in this trajectory because our focus is long term. We want to use these events to continue identifying potential players who may eventually represent the nation at International Tournaments such as the Youth Olympic Games".

Chaloba has further appealed to well wishers from all walks of life to come on board and help the organizers make this event a memorable one for the participants. "We ask individuals and organizations to partner with us in our quest to keep our young boys and girls positively occupied with a view of them having a sporting future in this game.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).
Media Contact:
Tom Chaloba
Communications Manager
Zambia Rugby Union
Mobile: +260978374899(whatsapp)

Facebook.com/Tom Chaloba
Twitter.com/@TomChaloba1
Instagram.com/#diehardrugby
Linkedin.com/Tom Chaloba
Skype.com/diehardrugbycoach

Rugby@APO-opa.org

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Merck Foundation announces the winners for their “Merck Diabetes Award” to mark “World Diabetes Day 2018” APO Merck Foundation announces the winners for their “Merck Diabetes Award” to mark “World Diabetes Day 2018”
APO: Triple win for African rugby on the global stage APO Triple win for African rugby on the global stage
APO: The Orange multi-billion revolution in Africa (by Simon Ateba) APO The Orange multi-billion revolution in Africa (by Simon Ateba)
APO: Africa Investment Forum 2018: a new bold vision tilts capital flows into Africa APO Africa Investment Forum 2018: a new bold vision tilts capital flows into Africa
APO: The EU and Africa are bound by common values, says South African President APO The EU and Africa are bound by common values, says South African President
APO: United States Embassy Launches SolveIt! 2019 During Global Entrepreneurship Week APO United States Embassy Launches SolveIt! 2019 During Global Entrepreneurship Week



APO

African Arguments
APO I Ran for President in Cameroon. Here is What I Learnt (by Akere T. Muna)
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO A-List Attendees throw weight behind Africa Investment Forum 2018
Greenpeace
APO Greenpeace Africa Celebrates A Decade Of Environmental Activism
JLL
APO Casablanca’s commercial market shows signs of recovery, says JLL
X
Advertisement