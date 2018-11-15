news

Tournament Organiser Tom Chaloba, who is also Get Into Rugby (https://GetIntoRugby.WorldRugby.org) Project Manager reviewed that the festival which was in its 4th edition has attracted u14, u16, u18 girls and boys plus High Learning Institutions Rugby Teams from across the country.

"It is gratifying to note that most of the players who are making an impact in most clubs across can trace their breakthrough back to the annual festivals. If you look closely at most clubs, you will be able to point at no less than 5 players who kick started their rugby careers in such a setting back in the days. Most of the girls who are now representing Zambia National Women's Rugby Team with a select number playing for the National Men's Rugby Team have a history connected to the festival" Chaloba said.

He said "This being the 4th year of our festivals is an indication that we are on the right path towards growth, as organisers we have declared to continue in this trajectory because our focus is long term. We want to use these events to continue identifying potential players who may eventually represent the nation at International Tournaments such as the Youth Olympic Games".

Chaloba has further appealed to well wishers from all walks of life to come on board and help the organizers make this event a memorable one for the participants. "We ask individuals and organizations to partner with us in our quest to keep our young boys and girls positively occupied with a view of them having a sporting future in this game.

