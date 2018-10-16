Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Nigeria: Health worker Hauwa Mohammed Liman executed in captivity


APO Nigeria: Health worker Hauwa Mohammed Liman executed in captivity

  • Published: , Refreshed:
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) play

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Download logo

A second health worker held hostage in Nigeria has been murdered.

It's utterly devastating that we have to write that sentence.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received information indicating that Hauwa Mohammed Liman has been killed by her captors in a despicable act of cruelty.

Hauwa is the second abducted health worker in Nigeria to be murdered in the last month.

“The news of Hauwa’s death has broken our hearts,” said ICRC’s Regional Director for Africa, Patricia Danzi. “We appealed for mercy and an end to such senseless murders. How can it be that two female health care workers were killed back-to-back? Nothing can justify this.”

Hauwa, 24, was full of life, becoming a midwife at an early age. People who knew her described her as a sociable, dynamic and enthusiastic woman who was much loved by family and friends. She was truly dedicated to her work helping vulnerable women in her family’s home area.

Hauwa was abducted in an attack in the north-eastern town of Rann on 01 March, together with Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa and Alice Loksha. Saifura was deliberately killed on 16 September, while Alice remains in captivity, along with Leah Sharibu, a 15-year-old student abducted by the group in a separate incident in February. Hauwa and Saifura worked in a health-care centre supported by the ICRC; Alice worked in a centre supported by UNICEF.

The ICRC made sustained and committed efforts to secure the release of the three health-care workers, including a last-minute plea for mercy on Sunday to the Islamic State's West African province group, to no avail.

“Hauwa and Saifura’s deaths are not only a tragedy for their families, but they will also be felt by thousands of people in Rann and other conflict-affected areas of north-east Nigeria where accessing health care remains a challenge. We urge the group holding Alice and Leah to release them safely,” said Danzi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South Africa’s preparations for Climate Change COP 24 APO Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South Africa’s preparations for Climate Change COP 24
APO: Somalia’s first Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exhibition opens in Mogadishu APO Somalia’s first Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exhibition opens in Mogadishu
APO: Future population and political instability risk trends in Africa APO Future population and political instability risk trends in Africa
APO: Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion speech at UK-Ghana Investment Summit APO Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion speech at UK-Ghana Investment Summit
APO: National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete convenes the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Geneva on the Sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) APO National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete convenes the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Geneva on the Sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU)
APO: African Legal Support Facility launches Academy Project APO African Legal Support Facility launches Academy Project



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO The International Writing Program Women’s Creative Mentorship...bullet
3 APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and investmentbullet
4 APO Natural ingredients sector can accelerate inclusive economic...bullet
5 APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for West...bullet
6 APO Deputy Minister Landers to undertake a working visit to...bullet
7 APO The Rockefeller Foundation and EPIC-Africa launch the...bullet
8 APO Address by Deputy Minister Buti Manamela at the...bullet
9 APO African Legal Support Facility launches Academy Projectbullet
10 APO Department of International Relations and...bullet

APO

United Nations (UN)
APO World Health Organization calls crisis meeting over deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to lead Agro-Processing Companies on Mission to Explore New Markets at Paris Trade Fair
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
APO Mass Congolese returns from Angola could lead to a humanitarian crisis
Kaspersky
APO Protect your connected lifestyle with adaptive security: Kaspersky Lab launches new generation of beyond-AV consumer solutions in Nigeria
X
Advertisement