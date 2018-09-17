Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Nigeria: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns midwife’s murder, appeals to abductors to spare two other healthcare workers


APO Nigeria: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns midwife’s murder, appeals to abductors to spare two other healthcare workers

  • Published: , Refreshed:
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) play

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Download logo

The International Committee of the Red Cross condemns in the strongest terms the tragic killing of its abducted colleague Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa. It is appealing to the armed group to immediately release a second ICRC midwife and another health-care worker taken in north-eastern Nigeria in March.

“We are devastated by the murder of our colleague Saifura,” said Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Abuja. “Saifura moved to Rann to selflessly help those in need. Our thoughts are with her family and other loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

At the time of their abduction, Saifura, as well as our colleague Hauwa Mohammed Liman and Alice Loksha, a nurse working in a UNICEF-supported centre, were providing essential antenatal care to communities in Rann, whose population has more than doubled after an influx of people fleeing violence.

“We urge those still holding our colleague Hauwa and Alice: release these women. Like Saifura, they are not part of the fight. They are a midwife and a nurse. They are daughters, a wife, and a mother – women with families that depend on them,” said Fillion. “Their families and friends miss them dearly and will not give up the hope of seeing them again soon. There is no ideology or religious law that could justify doing any harm to them."

Saifura, 25, was a devoted mother and midwife. Those who knew her said she adored her two children, a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. The children have not been able to comprehend their mother’s absence, as they frequently asked their grandmother if a passing plane was bringing their mother home. That grandmother must now find the words to tell two children their mother will never return.

The ICRC will not comment on the identity of the women’s abductors, their motives or the details surrounding Saifura’s death.

Since the women’s abduction six months ago, the ICRC has made sustained and committed efforts to secure the three health care workers’ release, and will continue to do everything in its power to ensure that Hauwa and Alice are released and can return to their families immediately.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: UNHCR calls on South Sudan parties to deliver a lasting peace APO UNHCR calls on South Sudan parties to deliver a lasting peace
APO: Minister Mokonyane opposed to South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Retrenchments Plan APO Minister Mokonyane opposed to South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Retrenchments Plan
APO: Tigo Launches 4G+ Network in Tanzania APO Tigo Launches 4G+ Network in Tanzania
APO: Ghana companies are invited to take part to the Business Forum « Ambition Africa 2018 » The key event for business between Africa and France APO Ghana companies are invited to take part to the Business Forum « Ambition Africa 2018 » The key event for business between Africa and France
APO: Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Angola to visit Luanda APO Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Angola to visit Luanda
APO: South Africa Delegation arrives in Japan for Investment Mission APO South Africa Delegation arrives in Japan for Investment Mission



Top Articles

1 APO South Africa: Presidential Consultation Supports Action to Stimulate...bullet
2 APO Forum on China-Africa Cooperation charts 3-year cooperation planbullet
3 APO South Africa companies arrive in Russia to seek export opportunitiesbullet
4 APO Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Angola to visit Luandabullet
5 APO South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize has not Undertaken...bullet
6 APO Minister Mokonyane opposed to South African Broadcasting...bullet
7 APO Lagos to host Biannual Africa Fintech Summit for the...bullet
8 APO South Africa Delegation arrives in Japan for...bullet
9 APO Angola: A visual Guide to the Sonangol Corruption...bullet
10 APO South Africa: Minister Davies Concludes Visit to...bullet

APO

United Nations (UN)
APO ‘Wind of hope’ blowing through Horn of Africa says UN chief, as Ethiopia and Eritrea sign historic peace accord
Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA)
APO Egypt’s Software Piracy Drop and Legal Reforms Boost Foreign Investment
Antonio Pedro
APO Five roots to Central Africa’s industrialization
MainOne
APO MainOne and Orange ink deal to boost internet access into Francophone West Africa
X
Advertisement