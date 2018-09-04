Nigeria Rugby Sevens squad named for Africa Men’s Regional Sevens

news

“The team features seventeen players in all with the inclusion of three foreign based players’’

“In this Black Stallions squad, we have an extremely talented group of players with the right mix of experience and youth. I’m looking forward to seeing what the team can produce in Abidjan next weekend. The foreign based players will make a big difference. Dajuma Mshelia has blistering pace and will be vital to the team, Temi Okenla got injured during a preseason match with his club and is out. Experienced playmaker and captain; Azeez Ladipo is also a doubt due to injury he sustained on Saturday at training. We have another great playmaker; Nuhu Samaila. However, we will not lack pace at all as we still have our wing men Chistian Ogar and Onoru Jatto. Finally, Joseph Mogaji, Yannick Mukoro and Isaac Sani will bring in power play onto the squad.” Say’s Coach Bronson Weir.

Camp will starts from 5 – 12 September where the team will train hard together for the task ahead.

Bronson Weir is the current Black Stallions 7s coach and former Kenya and Ugandan National Team coach. He had previously coached South African National students sevens teams.

This Tournament also serves as 2020 Olympic pre qualifiers and 2019 All Africa Games qualifier.

Nigeria 7s Squad :

Isaac Sani (Cowrie)

Christian Ogar (Cowrie)

Osarobo Festus (RocketBull)

Samuel Ekpo (Cowrie )

Azeez Lapido (Cowrie)* will be given time till Monday to prove fitness due to injury

Thankgod Okafor (RC Montemor, Portugal)

Danjuma Mashiela (Dings Crusaders, UK)

Monday Alex (Racing)

Hassan Mohammed (Cowrie)

Joseph Mogaji (7sirs, UK)

Jeremiah Peter (Kings College Old Boys)

Nuhu Ibrahim (Barewa)

Joshua Etim (Barewa)

Onoru Jatto (Cowrie)

Alfred Oche (Cowrie)

Jude Abrakson (Barewa)

Yannick Mukoro (Eco II)

Manager: Ntiense Williams

Strenght & Conditioning Coach: Isaac Amadi

Doctor: Bukola Bojuwoye

Head Coach: Bronson Weir

Squad assembles 5th September

Media contact:

Rugby@APO-opa.org