Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages


APO Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations (UN) play

United Nations (UN)

The aid worker, Hauwa Mohammed Liman, a 24-year-old midwife and nurse had been working in the town of Rann, near the border with Cameroon. She was abducted on 1 March, along with two other nurses, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa and Alice Loksha, following an attack on the town by armed extremists, in which dozens were killed.
The Secretary-General expressed his deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms. Liman and his solidarity with ICRC staff. “Those responsible for this killing must be brought to justice,” he stated.

Among the casualties of the 1 March attack in Rann, were three UN aid workers: Emmanuel Yawe Sonter and Ibrahim Lawan who worked with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Dr. Izuogu Onyedikachi who worked with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, one of the other two abducted nurses, who also worked with ICRC, was killed a month ago after spending six and a half months in captivity, in what the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria called a “cowardly, heinous and despicable act”.

According to news reports, Alice Loksha, who worked with UNICEF in Rann, remains in the hands of the armed group who seems to have announced its intention to keep her “as a slave”.

Expressing “concern for the safety and well-being of the remaining hostages”, Mr. Guterres called “for their immediate release” and emphasized that “all parties to the conflict must protect aid workers who provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the millions of people in need in north-east Nigeria”.

According to the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) the international response in Rann is providing life-saving assistance – including food, safe water, shelter and medical care – to over 60,000 internally displaced persons, and millions in the rest of the north-east of the country. Close to 3,000 aid workers are present in the north-east, the majority of whom are Nigerian nationals.

The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria's north-east is one of the most severe in the world today, with 7.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, 6.1 million of whom targeted for humanitarian assistance in 2018.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: The European Investment Bank (EIB) reinforces its support to Egypt: EUR 214m to improve access to sanitation services in the Nile Delta APO The European Investment Bank (EIB) reinforces its support to Egypt: EUR 214m to improve access to sanitation services in the Nile Delta
APO: The Secretary-General — Message on World Food Day 16 October 2018 APO The Secretary-General — Message on World Food Day 16 October 2018
APO: Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine who qualifies to the Gold Cup 2019 APO Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine who qualifies to the Gold Cup 2019
APO: Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag Rugby Games 2018 APO Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag Rugby Games 2018
APO: Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency
APO: Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellow APO Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellow



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education reform in Egyptbullet
3 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate...bullet
4 APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and...bullet
5 APO Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine...bullet
6 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate...bullet
7 APO Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South...bullet
8 APO Natural ingredients sector can accelerate inclusive...bullet
9 APO Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag...bullet
10 APO Governor General of Canada to visit Burkina Faso,...bullet

APO

Royal Norwegian Embassy in Cairo
APO International day of the girl takeover
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO 50 000 Jobs sustained through the Workplace Challenge Programme
United Nations (UN)
APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General On Nigeria
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO President Ramaphosa receives Interim Report on Inquiry into South African Revenue Service (SARS)
X
Advertisement