Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) partners Dangote Refinery on local content implementation


APO Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) partners Dangote Refinery on local content implementation

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dangote Group play

Dangote Group

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has praised the management of Dangote (www.Dangote.com) Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Free Trade Zone Enterprises (DPRP) over its adherence to the local content law in the execution of its projects and declared its intention to further partner with it for effective implementation of the Local Content policy in the country.

Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, NCDMB, Mr. Akintunde Adelana, who represented the board’s Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote, made this disclosure weekend during the DPRP Nigerian Content Sensitization/Awareness Creation Programme, titled: “Let’s Walk the Nigerian Content Talk Together,” at Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos.

According to him, “the Dangote Refinery project is expected to close a major gap in the supply of petroleum products in the country. We consider this as a very important project and we are willing to partner with the company to ensure full implementation of the local content policy. We embarked on this journey with the company a long time ago and we are ready to partner with the Dangote Group.

"Part of what you see to today is part of our efforts to ensure that the company and its contractors comply with the local content policy and they have put in a lot of efforts in this regard.”

Speaking further, Wabote described the Local Content Act as the quantum of composite value added to, or created in the Nigerian economy by a systematic development of capacity and capabilities, through the deliberate utilization of Nigerian human, material resources and services in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He said the country recorded loses prior to the enactment of the local content policy, which he noted, came from jobs executed abroad by International Oil Companies (IOCs), operating in the country.

“The narrative then was that nothing can be done in-country. Plants and modules were fully fabricated offshore without any structure in place to achieve knowledge transfer. Before 2010, we had no active dry-dock facilities. The few we had were abandoned and left to rot away. Today, we have four active dry docking facilities in Port Harcourt, Onne, and Lagos,” he added.

He said the board’s mandate is to develop local capacity in key areas such as manufacturing and fabrication and promote indigenous ownership of assets and utilization of indigenous assets in oil and gas operations.

Wabote added that the board’s responsibility also include linking the oil and gas industry with other sectors of the economy, enhance multiplier effect of oil and gas investments in economy and develop pool of competitive supply chain rooted in oil bearing communities.

Reading riot acts to defaulters of the Nigerian Content Policy, Wabote said non-compliance with the law, will result to the suspension of projects/contracts, penalty of five per cent of project sum, withdrawal of NCDMB’s services, and project cancellation unrecoverable sunk cost.

Other penalties for non-compliance, according to the Executive Secretary, are escalation to other regulators to withdraw or suspend license, withdrawal of approvals or de-classification of contractor from pre-qualification list, application of the full weight of the law in accordance with Section 68, and publication of non-compliant operators in newspapers and professional gazettes.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief Operating Officer, DPRP, Mr. Giuseppe Surace, said the programme was organized to create awareness among the company’s contractors on the requirements of NCDMB, as part of moves to ensure the local content policy take roots in their day to day operation.

“The programme was organized to ensure that our contractors are well informed about the Nigerian Content Act and this is expected to assist them with the execution of not just the Dangote project, but other projects in their portfolio,” he added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Dangote Group.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Technology and innovative finance key to reaching end users in the value chain through technology: African Development Bank at Global Infrastructure Forum 2018 APO Technology and innovative finance key to reaching end users in the value chain through technology: African Development Bank at Global Infrastructure Forum 2018
APO: Media Advisory: The regional launch of the State of the World’s Volunteerism Report 2018 APO Media Advisory: The regional launch of the State of the World’s Volunteerism Report 2018
APO: GROHE Invests in Innovation: Celebrating the Laboratory Opening at the Hemer Site APO GROHE Invests in Innovation: Celebrating the Laboratory Opening at the Hemer Site
APO: Cameroon Presidential Election APO Cameroon Presidential Election
APO: The International Writing Program Women’s Creative Mentorship Program Call for Applications from Young Emerging Mauritian Female Writers APO The International Writing Program Women’s Creative Mentorship Program Call for Applications from Young Emerging Mauritian Female Writers
APO: President Ramaphosa offers Best Wishes to Matric Class of 2018 APO President Ramaphosa offers Best Wishes to Matric Class of 2018



Top Articles

1 APO President Ramaphosa offers Best Wishes to Matric Class of 2018bullet
2 APO Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) partners...bullet
3 APO GROHE Invests in Innovation: Celebrating the Laboratory Opening...bullet
4 APO Cameroon Presidential Electionbullet
5 APO The International Writing Program Women’s Creative...bullet
6 APO Paxful looking at Cryptocurrency’s Potential in East Africabullet
7 APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angolabullet
8 APO Rugby : Young Ruggers in Zambia doing Community...bullet
9 APO International Narcotics Control Board (INCB)...bullet
10 APO Press Conference United Nations High Commissioner...bullet

APO

Today News Africa
APO How a wolf in sheep’s clothing kidnapped Angola
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)
APO Zambian Rugby commemorates International Day Of Girl Child with a Tag Rugby Girls Tournament
Rugby Africa
APO The 12 best African teams compete in the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament, the biggest Africa rugby event
United Nations (UN)
APO UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 children from anti-Boko Haram force in North-East Nigeria
X
Advertisement