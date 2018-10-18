Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Official Launch of the Attorney General’s Office’s Legal Handbook: Manual for Investigation and Criminal Procedure on Wildlife Crimes

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U.S. Embassy in Mozambique play

U.S. Embassy in Mozambique

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Attorney General and the United States Ambassador today launched the new Manual for Investigation and Criminal Procedure on Wildlife Crimes at a formal public event at the Attorney General’s Office in Maputo. The manual was developed, with support from the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), as a training tool and reference for investigators and prosecutors on how to successfully prosecute organized crime cases involving wildlife trafficking. The population of Mozambique’s wildlife, especially elephant and rhinos, has decreased significantly due to poaching and wildlife trafficking. Over the past 50 years, Mozambique’s elephant population decreased from 50,000 to less than 10,000, and rhinos are extinct.

The purpose of the legal manual and training is to improve support for personnel dedicated to investigating and prosecuting organized crime cases with a focus on wildlife trafficking. The first training on the use of this legal handbook took place at Gorongosa National Park on September 17, 2018, and two more trainings will be held for prosecutors, investigators, and wildlife law enforcement officers in the provinces of Niassa and Gaza.

The Mozambique Attorney General’s Office and its Central Anti-Corruption Office are long-time U.S. Government partners. In 2017, the U.S. Mission, through USAID, entered into an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office to implement the milestone-based two-year Wildlife Crime Prosecution Support Program.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Mozambique.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: UN women’s rights committee to review Bahamas, Republic of Congo, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritius, Nepal, Samoa, Tajikistan, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia APO UN women’s rights committee to review Bahamas, Republic of Congo, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritius, Nepal, Samoa, Tajikistan, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
APO: Ministers endorse continental report on population and development issues in Africa APO Ministers endorse continental report on population and development issues in Africa
APO: The U.S. and Food security issues in Africa APO The U.S. and Food security issues in Africa
APO: UNHCR evacuates vulnerable refugees out of Libya as fighting resumes APO UNHCR evacuates vulnerable refugees out of Libya as fighting resumes
APO: Opening of Elections Reporting Training APO Opening of Elections Reporting Training
APO: South Sudan: UN report urges release of hundreds of abducted civilians APO South Sudan: UN report urges release of hundreds of abducted civilians



Top Articles

1 APO Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellowbullet
2 APO Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South Africa’s...bullet
3 APO Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine who...bullet
4 APO The European Investment Bank (EIB) reinforces its support to...bullet
5 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate...bullet
6 APO Committee concludes first round of public hearings on...bullet
7 APO One in two people face starvation in South Sudan, as...bullet
8 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate...bullet
9 APO Governor General of Canada to visit Burkina Faso,...bullet
10 APO Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag...bullet

APO

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy
APO Deputy Foreign Minister Del Re in Tripoli
Standard Chartered Bank
APO Think exponentially, not incrementally: How the rules of the game are changing in Africa’s banking sector
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) expands Ebola preparedness as fears of regional spread grow
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) undertakes mission to America to attract investment for film industry
X
Advertisement