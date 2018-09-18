Only two weeks left to submit entries to the IRU Media Prize on the Future of Transport and Trade

IRU (www.IRU.org) is launching its media prize, recognising significant contributions from the media to the transport sector debate, to coincide with its World Congress in Oman, 6-8 November 2018.
All entries must be received by no later than 5 October 2018.
This year’s honour is around the theme of “the future of transport and trade”. Tying in with the World Congress focus on “innovation on the move”, the piece must offer valuable insights into the road transport industry’s future and ideally link this to the wider context of geopolitical developments, trade and technological innovation. It should appeal to a global audience.
The competition is open to all journalists across the globe from the international and regional media, who publish or broadcast original reports.
Articles or broadcasts are to be submitted in English or Arabic, with eligible works published between 19 June and 5 October 2018.
Stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and clear reporting. Written articles should be up to 1000 words and broadcasts between 1-7 minutes.
The winner will be offered free registration to the IRU World Congress (www.IRUworldCongress.com) in Muscat, Oman, with hotel and flights included.
The piece or broadcast will be promoted on the IRU website and dedicated World Congress website and the journalist will be invited to give a short presentation on reception of the prize at the event.
The winner will also have access to significant global networking opportunities during the Congress.
Submissions
All stories must be submitted in electronic format:
