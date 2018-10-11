Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Osinbajo to speak on Nigeria's Human Capital Development Investments at Oxford University Lecture tomorrow


APO Osinbajo to speak on Nigeria's Human Capital Development Investments at Oxford University Lecture tomorrow

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Office of the Vice President of Nigeria play

Office of the Vice President of Nigeria

Download logo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on the invitation of Oxford University, United Kingdom, would be delivering a special lecture highlighting ongoing investments, efforts and plans of the Nigerian government on human development on Friday, 12th October 2018 at the globally recognized institution.

At the event, Prof. Osinbajo will also be inaugurating the International Advisory Board (IAB) of Oxford University’s African Studies Centre, under the School of Global and Area Studies (OSGA).

Members of the board are eminent leaders from across the world including several African countries like Nigeria and South Africa.

The members of the board to be inaugurated by the Nigerian Vice President include Mr Tito Mboweni, an international advisor of Goldman Sachs, and former Chairman of the South African Reserve Bank, who will chair the board; Madame Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia, lawyer and entrepreneur; Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former UN Under-Secretary for Political Affairs, one-time Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Nigeria’s External Affairs Minister and Dr Charlotte Scott, former First Lady of Zambia and development specialist.

Others are Mr Gareth Ackerman, Chairman of Pick’n Pay, South Africa; Mr. Alex Duncan, Director and Consultant Economist, The Policy Practice, Brighton, United Kingdom; Mr Ivor Agyeman-Duah – Economist and author, Accra, Ghana; Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, Nigeria and Ms. Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and Managing Director, DLO Energy Group (Pty) Ltd, South Africa.

The Vice President who is departing Nigeria later today for London will be received by Oxford's Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Warden, St. Antony’s College, Prof. Roger Goodman; Head, Oxford School of Global & Area Studies, Tim Powers and the Director of the African Studies Center, Prof. Wale Adebanwi.

During the lecture, Prof. Osinbajo would highlight the progress made by the Buhari administration in improving the country’s Human Capital development indices and investment climate, as well as the widespread impact of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP).

The N-Power Volunteer Corps, which is a part of the N-SIP, and has so far provided employment for 500,000 young Nigerian graduates, demonstrates the commitment of the Federal Government to invest in the human capital development of Nigerian citizens, particularly the young people.

Also, the N-SIP includes schemes such as the Conditional Cash Transfer, which has helped lift thousands of the poorest Nigerians out of poverty, through the provision of N5,000 monthly stipends; the TraderMoni, which provides collateral & interest-free loans from N10,000 to petty traders nationwide, among other initiatives of the Buhari administration.

Besides, there is also the Homegrown School Feeding programme which provides one free meal a day to over 9 million primary school pupils, thereby boosting school enrichment and also addressing stunting concerns among young Nigerians of school age.

Only last week, Prof. Osinbajo presided over a meeting of the National Economic Council’s Human Capital Development Core Working Group on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and reiterated Buhari administration’s commitment to accelerate human capital development in the country.

According to the VP, "lifting our people out of poverty is a crucial agenda towards attaining intended developmental outcomes.”

The Vice President leaves for London this afternoon and is expected back in Abuja on Sunday.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President

11th October, 2018

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Vice President of Nigeria.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Deputy President Mabuza attends the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of The Republic of Equatorial Guinea APO Deputy President Mabuza attends the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of The Republic of Equatorial Guinea
APO: The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to host two-day conference on the Natural Ingredients Export Strategy APO The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to host two-day conference on the Natural Ingredients Export Strategy
APO: U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDS APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDS
APO: Canon Day of Giving raises funds to support two educational programmes in partnership with Dubai Cares APO Canon Day of Giving raises funds to support two educational programmes in partnership with Dubai Cares
APO: Department of Human Settlements and Housing Entities appear before Portfolio Committee APO Department of Human Settlements and Housing Entities appear before Portfolio Committee
APO: Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Nigeria floods APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Nigeria floods



Top Articles

1 APO UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somaliabullet
2 APO Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic...bullet
3 APO Merck Foundation plans to conduct 5th Edition of “Merck Africa...bullet
4 APO APO Group selected as Official Newswire of Web Summit 2018bullet
5 APO Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and partners pledge to...bullet
6 APO Osinbajo to speak on Nigeria's Human Capital Development...bullet
7 APO 65th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the Eastern...bullet
8 APO Experts validate Economic Commission for Africa model...bullet
9 APO South Africa: Agri SA announces Board at the 2018...bullet
10 APO Kenya praised for taking threats of climate change...bullet

APO

International Road Transport Organisation (IRU)
APO International Road Transport Union (IRU) announces finalists for the 2018 IRU Media Prize on the future of transport and trade
The Zimbabwean
APO Zim general warns on foreign bases in Djibouti
APO Group
APO APO Group reports non-payment by cryptocurrency manufacturing company Watts Miners Inc.
Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)
APO Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Board of Directors names Mr Ayman Sejiny as General Manager (CEO)
X
Advertisement