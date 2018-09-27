Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Standard Bank Group Announce $125 Million Loan Guaranty for Botswana's Local Cutting and Polishing Industry


APO Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Standard Bank Group Announce $125 Million Loan Guaranty for Botswana's Local Cutting and Polishing Industry

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Africa Regional Media Hub play

Africa Regional Media Hub

Download logo

Stanbic Bank Botswana, a member of Standard Bank Group; the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution; and Botswana Finance LLC, a subsidiary of Lazare Kaplan International (LKI), today signed a $125 million loan guaranty, which will encourage and support lending to diamond manufacturers and polishing companies while allowing the organizations to share credit risk.

In keeping with Standard Bank’s objective of driving growth in Africa, this loan guaranty will help diversify Botswana’s economy, drive the development of the local financial sector and give local companies access to financing. Stanbic Bank has been lending to diamond beneficiation companies in Botswana for over ten years and this facility will support and allow us to expand the availability of financing for the sector.

“With the support of OPIC financing, this project will keep the value-adding process of the diamond supply chain in Botswana, promoting local job creation, diversifying economic growth, and bringing global trade opportunities,” said OPIC President and Chief Executive Officer Ray W. Washburne who recently visited the country. “The project will have a significant impact in local communities and further the country’s economic development.”

Samuel Minta, acting Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Botswana said, “We expect continued growth in Botswana’s diamond beneficiation to have positive residual effects on several sectors, including electricity, finance and business. We are proud that this loan guaranty will play a strong role in the continued economic growth of the country.”

Leon Tempelsman, President of LKI stated, “Stanbic Bank Botswana and OPIC share our vision of how the diamond industry can support constructive economic growth in the countries and communities where it operates. We commend both OPIC and Stanbic Bank Botswana for their commitment to the next stage of development and diversification of the economy of Botswana.”

This is the second tranche of a $250 million OPIC loan guaranty – the first of which was fulfilled by Barclays Bank of Botswana in 2016.

Announced in July, OPIC’s Connect Africa initiative seeks to invest $1 billion over three years to projects that support telecommunications and internet access, value chains that connect producers of raw materials to end users, and critical infrastructure, such as roads, railways, ports, and airports.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: National Assembly speaker Ms Baleka Mbete’s address to Dialogue on Tuberculosis APO National Assembly speaker Ms Baleka Mbete’s address to Dialogue on Tuberculosis
APO: Minister Davies to host Inaugural Black Industrialists Roundtable Dialogue APO Minister Davies to host Inaugural Black Industrialists Roundtable Dialogue
APO: South Africa: Eskom to expand transmission network with $218 loan from African Development Bank APO South Africa: Eskom to expand transmission network with $218 loan from African Development Bank
APO: BizTrends 2019 is here! APO BizTrends 2019 is here!
APO: UN chief celebrates spirit of hope in Mali, calls for greater international support APO UN chief celebrates spirit of hope in Mali, calls for greater international support
APO: Six African finalists selected by Arsenal FC and WorldRemit for new “Future Stars” youth coaching programme APO Six African finalists selected by Arsenal FC and WorldRemit for new “Future Stars” youth coaching programme



Top Articles

1 APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: A family businessbullet
2 APO Angola worse off as hyped economic vision fails litmus testbullet
3 APO Canon Celebrates third anniversary of the United Nation’s...bullet
4 APO “Africa is the Silicon Valley of banking”, say co-founders of...bullet
5 APO UN Human Rights Council 39: UK Statement on the Central...bullet
6 APO Joint Communiqué: United Nations-African Union Joint Task...bullet
7 APO African Development Bank and Purdue University to hold...bullet
8 APO No country can solve its challenges ‘in isolation,’...bullet
9 APO Integrity in Development Projects: African...bullet
10 APO Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for up...bullet

APO

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
APO Attendance of Prime Minister Abe at a meeting “A Call to Invest: Investing in Youth Jobs in Africa”
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
APO Gender gaps in African agriculture are holding back progress
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
APO UNICEF and United bank for Africa (UBA) Unite to Promote Children’s Rights
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)
APO Zambia Rugby Upbeat about Upcoming Tourneys
X
Advertisement