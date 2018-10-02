Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Parliament hands over Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Equipment to three Safe Homes for Abused Women, Children and Needy Girl-Children


APO Parliament hands over Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Equipment to three Safe Homes for Abused Women, Children and Needy Girl-Children

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

Parliament walked the talk of making everyday a Mandela Day, when the National Assembly House Chairperson for Committees Mr Cedric Frolick, handed over computers and accessories to three centers for abused women, children and needy girl-children, in Parliament today. The beneficiary centers are Saartjie Baartman that caters for survivors of women and child abuse, St Anne’s Home that cares for and empowers destitute and abused mothers and their children, as well as Ons Plek that provides specialised developmental and therapeutic services to girls who live, work and beg on the streets of Cape Town.

Handing over the information and communication technology (ICT) equipment to representatives of the three safe homes for abused women, children and needy girl-children, Mr Frolick said the handover marks efforts of Parliament, its leadership and its staff to be the legacy of Nelson Mandela, whose centenary is being celebrated by South Africa, by the continent and the whole world, this year. He said in the spirit of humanity and the values espoused by Madiba and Mrs Albertina Sisulu, Parliament had adopted these centre for ongoing support.

He said Parliament could have chosen to dispose of this very useful equipment to its employees or sell to make some gain, but chose to donate it to the centres that take care of some of the most vulnerable segments of the South African society as part of broader efforts to improve the quality of the lives of all South Africans. He praised the three centres for their years of commitment to serve the most vulnerable people in a true spirit of Thuma Mina articulated by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address. “Parliament has to be at the forefront of preparing our society for the onset of the 4th Industrial Revolution so that no one gets left behind."

Representatives from the centres expressed gratitude to Parliament for its gesture and support through the donation of ten computers with printers and laptops to each one of the safe homes. They pledged to among others, drive the establishment of a computer lab, provide computer skills for in-house and community based women and children, empower women and children to be able to fight gender based violence, while also supporting young women who are pursuing their studies beyond school grades.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Mission to Sierra Leone APO International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Mission to Sierra Leone
APO: Government begins process of Recognising King of Amampondo APO Government begins process of Recognising King of Amampondo
APO: Deputy President Mabuza hosts French Prime Minister on an Official Visit to South Africa APO Deputy President Mabuza hosts French Prime Minister on an Official Visit to South Africa
APO: Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-based Investor-State Arbitration APO Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-based Investor-State Arbitration
APO: President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Maithripala Sirisena on Official Visit to Seychelles next week APO President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Maithripala Sirisena on Official Visit to Seychelles next week
APO: Minister Sisulu to host workshop on the review of South Africa’s foreign policy APO Minister Sisulu to host workshop on the review of South Africa’s foreign policy



Top Articles

1 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to discuss...bullet
2 APO Africa Regional Media Hub | October 4, 2018 Telephonic Press...bullet
3 APO Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africabullet
4 APO Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency...bullet
5 APO Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the...bullet
6 APO Benedict Peters, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder...bullet
7 APO The Pan African University Institute for Water and...bullet
8 APO 2018 financial year was a mixed bag of performance for...bullet
9 APO Marriott International reveals Robust Expansion...bullet
10 APO UN housing rights expert to visit Egyptbullet

APO

United Nations (UN)
APO Media Advisory: 9th high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region
U.S. Embassy - Cairo
APO USAID, Ministry of Education Inaugurate Career Centers at Mansoura University
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
APO 57th Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Call for Private Sector Involvement to Improve Africa’s Health and Economic Growth
X
Advertisement