South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday, 08 November 2018, officially open the inaugural session of the African Development Bank’s Africa Investment Forum.



The Africa Investment Forum is currently taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa from 7 to 9 November 2018.

The Forum provides an innovative platform to bring together investors, multilateral institutions, governments and the private sector to develop, de-risk and close bankable projects to develop and transform the continent.



A number of Heads of State and Government from across the African continent are expected to attend the Forum.



Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 08 November 2018

Time: 09h00

Venue: Africa (Plenary) room, Level 2

