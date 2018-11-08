Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO President Cyril Ramaphosa to Officially Open the Africa Investment Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre

  • Published: , Refreshed:
African Development Bank Group (AfDB) play

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

Download logo

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday, 08 November 2018, officially open the inaugural session of the African Development Bank’s Africa Investment Forum.


The Africa Investment Forum is currently taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa from 7 to 9 November 2018.

The Forum provides an innovative platform to bring together investors, multilateral institutions, governments and the private sector to develop, de-risk and close bankable projects to develop and transform the continent.

A number of Heads of State and Government from across the African continent are expected to attend the Forum.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 08 November 2018

Time: 09h00

Venue: Africa (Plenary) room, Level 2

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
Enquiries: '
Mmemme Mogotsi
072 856 4288 or

Terrence Manase
082 338 6707

Chawki Chahed
c.chahed@afdb.org
+27 72 97 13 484
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Temenos establishes South African “Bank of the Future” Think-Tank APO Temenos establishes South African “Bank of the Future” Think-Tank
APO: African Development Bank, International Financial Institutions Launch First-ever Co-Guarantee Platform APO African Development Bank, International Financial Institutions Launch First-ever Co-Guarantee Platform
APO: Push for Africa Investments: Finance Institutions Join Forces to ‘Deliver As One For Africa’ APO Push for Africa Investments: Finance Institutions Join Forces to ‘Deliver As One For Africa’
APO: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela to lead a Youth Expo in Emalahleni APO Deputy Minister Buti Manamela to lead a Youth Expo in Emalahleni
APO: Republic of Congo Greenwashing Efforts Exposed at Africa Oil Week APO Republic of Congo Greenwashing Efforts Exposed at Africa Oil Week
APO: Nigeria’s Antigraft Agency, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), removes Benedict Peters From ‘Wanted’ List APO Nigeria’s Antigraft Agency, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), removes Benedict Peters From ‘Wanted’ List



APO

Africa Oil Week
APO Africa Oil Week 2018 highlights key challenges and opportunities facing the oil and gas sector in Africa
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO InvestSA and the Word Bank hosting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Strategy Consultation and Capacity Building Workshop
GE
APO General Electric trains more than 100 radiology professionals on latest medical imaging technologies and techniques
GE
APO GEL Utility Ltd (GELUL) Signs Multiyear Services Agreement with GE to power Nigeria’s Largest Oil Refinery
X
Advertisement