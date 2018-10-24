Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO President Julius Maada Bio Meets Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates in Freetown

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Republic of Sierra Leone State House play

The Republic of Sierra Leone State House

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has met the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yakoub Yusuf Alfu-Salim, at State House where they discussed plans to strengthen bilateral ties.

The envoy further stated that the visit to Freetown was also meant to deepen existing relationship between the two countries, adding that Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the oil-rich Gulf state, was fully committed to the development agenda of Sierra Leone. He said he was looking forward to exploring more areas of cooperation.

In his statement, President Bio said that his new government was building on the friendly relationships across the world and evaluating prospects at deepening and broadening them. He thanked the government of UAE for their support to the West African nation, particularly in areas of providing scholarship opportunities for students as well as supporting the last Muslim Pilgrimage to Holy land of Mecca that was successfully organised by the government in Freetown.

He added that his government had prioritised education as its flagship project and had already launched the first ever free quality education in the country, since independence in 1961, because of its importance to nation-building. He also mentioned that his government was hopeful that the UAE would cooperate on developing especially the transport sector. He made a strong case for the new administration’s brilliant programmes, emphasising that all he needed were genuine partners to help support the national development process.

“Education for us is not only the bedrock of democracy, but it is also a means to support genuine and sustainable development. We cannot tackle the challenges of development in the 21st century if we do not have an educated population. We will be undertaking a very difficult journey if we do so without paying attention to education. It has been a bold decision, as a lot of people think we cannot do it, but it is an existential issue for us. So, we have embarked on it and we look forward to genuine friends,” he said.

The President added: “We are also looking for help in the transportation sector and will love to have Emirates Airline here to be able to move to other parts of the world easily. We have issues with connectivity all the time so we look forward to that. We are going to review the agreement between us and make sure that we not only deepen the relationship but also widen the scope of activities. We are a new government that wants to leave a very impressive footprint on the world stage. We are small but very determined. We look forward to furthering cooperation with UAE”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Sierra Leone State House.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: South African statement on the occasion of United Nations Day APO South African statement on the occasion of United Nations Day
APO: Despite the odds and the obstacles, we never give up, says Guterres in UN Day message APO Despite the odds and the obstacles, we never give up, says Guterres in UN Day message
APO: Rooibos Tea Company aims to dominate European Market APO Rooibos Tea Company aims to dominate European Market
APO: Embassy participates in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo Tokyo 2018 APO Embassy participates in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo Tokyo 2018
APO: Corporate content should be part of your DNA APO Corporate content should be part of your DNA
APO: Ahead of the Africa Investment Forum 2018 (AIF) in Joburg : World Bank must do more to eradicate energy poverty across the continent, say African leaders APO Ahead of the Africa Investment Forum 2018 (AIF) in Joburg : World Bank must do more to eradicate energy poverty across the continent, say African leaders



Top Articles

1 APO Loss of lives at sea: Greenpeace calls on the Senegalese Government...bullet
2 APO Media Advisory | October 23, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing with...bullet
3 APO 'Reasons to hope’ for sustainable peace in Central African...bullet
4 APO African Development Bank launches landmark US$500 million...bullet
5 APO Rooibos Tea Company aims to dominate European Marketbullet
6 APO Green Climate Fund Board approves three African...bullet
7 APO Statement by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Deputy...bullet
8 APO Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Committee raises...bullet
9 APO South Africa welcomes Product Exclusion for some...bullet
10 APO Biometric Registration of Displaced Population in...bullet

APO

U.S. Department of State
APO Zambia National Day
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO President Ramaphosa to lead the South Africa Investment Conference
Bizcommunity
APO Bizcommunity Recruitment in Africa Focus
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Committee discusses preliminary report on Eskom Inquiry
X
Advertisement