President of Sri Lanka departs Seychelles

President Sirisena bid adieu to Seychelles early this morning after two days of a very productive State visit. At the airport to see him off were, Designated Minister Macsuzy Mondor, Secretary of State Muhamed Affif for Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Vladimir Belous of the Russian Federation and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, High Commissioner Conrad Mederic for Seychelles based in Sri Lanka, Ambassador Selby Pillay from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Seychelles, H.E. Dr. Tikiri Herath Gunathilake.

Asked about his overall reaction to the two day State visit, H.E. Dr. Tikiri Herath Gunathilake stated that “overall the President has had a very memorable time in Seychelles especially pleased with the warm welcome and generous hospitality provided to him and his delegation”. The High Commissioner reiterated that the relations between Seychelles and Sri Lanka are excellent and that both sides will continue to explore areas of cooperation for the benefits of both countries.